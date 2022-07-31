Baby-proof: Greendigo’s range of  newborn clothes is produced with certified organic cotton

By Express News Service

Seeking buttery-soft cotton clothing that will let your little one romp around in comfort?

Look no further than Greendigo’s new range of certified organic cotton clothes for your newborn.

Founded by sisters Meghna Kishore and Barkha Bhatnagar Das, the brand believes there’s nothing more important than the comfort of our babies.

So, the duo spend a lot of time understanding the challenges that new parents face. From fabric to fit, palettes to prints, their comprehensive design process ensures they bring the best to you and your baby. Accordingly, their products are made of fine, locally grown organic cotton, and are dispatched in sustainable packaging material.

Being conscious of living mindfully themselves, it is the sisters’ firm shared belief that sustainable products can be cleverly designed, and made to last, be easy to maintain, and yet be stylish and luxurious. And it is this commitment to quality, comfort, attention to detail, and green manufacturing practices, that Greendigo thrives on.

The new range includes Chirpy Baby Cot Set, Spotty Dotty Baby Organiser Set, Trusty Tusky Sleep Sack, Fuzzy Bear Baby Blanket, Snuggle and Dry Hooded Towel Teddy and Doggo sets. It can be bought at www.greendigo.com

