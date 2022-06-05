STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arpita Mehta's AM line: Fashion for all seasons

Designer Arpita Mehta unveils versatile luxury wear that works well for all kinds of occasions in all kinds of weather

By Express News Service

It is a striking rush of easy flowing silhouettes in brick reds, mustard yellows, cream rug prints, teal, cream and black running through fluid geometrics in spirited kaftans, bralette, cape and kite pant sets. AM by the petite Arpita Mehta is evocative of her languid chic style in multitasking separates that set the mood for every occasion. From a shopping spree to a beach party to a Sunday brunch to a pooja at home to a mehendi ceremony, you can wear them just about anywhere. For, each piece is both festive and fun.

“People are looking for more reasons, occasions and excuses to dress up,” says Mehta, who has brought in soft fabrics in flowing forms that can be worn day or night. “As women, we want luxury along with durability, and pieces that combine comfort with creative freedom. This collection is an expression of the tacit need,” she adds.

Perfect for all age groups from 20 to 70 years, the lines shimmy through bandhni prints, florals and geometrics, in suede trims and mirror detailing for that edgy touch of eclectic chic. “Borrowed from my college-day memories and streetside picks during those limited allowance days,” she laughs. The designer has created each piece keeping all seasons in mind. 

“The black rug print works as a fabulous summer evening look. Even the cape, pants and bralettes can be coupled separately with other creations in your wardrobe,” she explains, adding, “You can dress up or dress down, depending on your mood and the occasion, with a varying combination of footwear, clutch and ear rings. I have skipped maximalism and done away with embroideries, focussing on flattering silhouettes, contemporary prints like rug, brick and marble and fine detailing.” Right now, Mehta retails from her atelier in Mumbai, but up next are stores in Delhi and Hyderabad. Luxe, light and lilting, AM by Arpita Mehta tags prices start at `11,000. Make way for swish picks

