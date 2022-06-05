STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Atelier kitchen by Aster Cucine: Chic Cookrooms

Ottimo unveils the Atelier kitchen by Aster Cucine which combines beauty with utility.
 

Published: 05th June 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Atelier kitchen by Aster Cucine.

By Express News Service

Ottimo, a design studio for Indo-Italian furniture and interiors, has brought to India the Atelier kitchen by Aster Cucine from Pesaro, Italy. A high quality laminate kitchen, it is ideal for those looking for a high use kitchen that combines durability with aesthetic appeal. 

Sophisticated and modern in appearance, Atelier is the result of well thought-out design details that are combined together into a perfect fusion. Showcasing simple forms and perfect shapes, it integrates symmetries, asymmetries, surfaces and beauty. 

Its open-ended design facilitates the celebration of new dimensions for kitchen interiors, thus enabling creation of infinite versions. Hence, new and varied textures and colours are matched with surfaces—doors, tops, snack tables, boiserie, wooden panels and wall units—to create exciting designs. With seven new cupboard door ideas, fresh geometries for opening mechanisms, new surfaces and materials, Atelier presents a new frontier in design. The contrast between the colours and materials of the horizontal and vertical surfaces creates a perfect dialogue. 

With its modular take on redesigning spaces, Atelier allows you to create a look keeping in your own taste and the available space. Indeed, its easy functionality blends with today’s modern necessities, while also meeting your own personal needs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ottimo Aster Cucine Atelier kitchen
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp