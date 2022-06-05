Atelier kitchen by Aster Cucine: Chic Cookrooms

By Express News Service

Ottimo, a design studio for Indo-Italian furniture and interiors, has brought to India the Atelier kitchen by Aster Cucine from Pesaro, Italy. A high quality laminate kitchen, it is ideal for those looking for a high use kitchen that combines durability with aesthetic appeal.

Sophisticated and modern in appearance, Atelier is the result of well thought-out design details that are combined together into a perfect fusion. Showcasing simple forms and perfect shapes, it integrates symmetries, asymmetries, surfaces and beauty.

Its open-ended design facilitates the celebration of new dimensions for kitchen interiors, thus enabling creation of infinite versions. Hence, new and varied textures and colours are matched with surfaces—doors, tops, snack tables, boiserie, wooden panels and wall units—to create exciting designs. With seven new cupboard door ideas, fresh geometries for opening mechanisms, new surfaces and materials, Atelier presents a new frontier in design. The contrast between the colours and materials of the horizontal and vertical surfaces creates a perfect dialogue.

With its modular take on redesigning spaces, Atelier allows you to create a look keeping in your own taste and the available space. Indeed, its easy functionality blends with today’s modern necessities, while also meeting your own personal needs.