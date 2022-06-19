STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baby Steps

VitrA launches bathroom solutions for little beginners

Published: 19th June 2022

By Express News Service

Bathrooms become fun in the Sento Kids Collection that has been specially developed by VitrA Innovation Centre Ergonomics Laboratory engineers after intense research. Combining a choice of colours and dimensions as well as heights for different age groups, this feature not only enables designing with single, double or triple units in a variety of sizes but also encourages children to wash hands together and to support one another in a fun atmosphere.

The colour palette has been chosen to make children feel they belong in the bathroom, an environment they can use safely. And all sharp lines have been softened to eliminate the risk of injury from bumps or falls. The recommended half pedestals for the washbasins conceal the plumbing, including the U-bend,
to prevent access by children. Soft silicon guards at the edges of accessories offer extra safety.

Then, there’s a soft-closing WC seat which is both silent and safe for children. Thanks to its special mechanism, it prevents the risk of getting hands caught. The smooth flush WC pans have no rims or openings that might harbourharmful bacteria or microorganisms. This makes them much easier to clean and offers maximum hygiene. In fact, all products have a special ceramic glaze coating which inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria by up
to 99.9 percent.
VitrA is a leading brand of Eczacıbası Building Products Division, a prominent Turkish industrial group with 42 companies.
It is one of the few brands in global markets offering every component of the bathroom as well as an expansive range of ceramic and porcelain tiles in over 75 countries worldwide.

