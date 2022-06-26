Design with Nature: Milan’s iconic global design fair is back with a bang

Noor Anand Chawla By

Express News Service

Milan is known as the design capital of the world for good reason—the designs produced here set the tone for the rest of the global industry to follow. And its iconic design fair––the Salone Del Mobile––is the definitive pronouncement on the choicest furnishings and home décor. Hence, its stupendous success in its milestone 60th edition which took place earlier this month after a hiatus of two years comes as no surprise.

The key values embedded in the event were quality, innovation, beauty, and, now more than ever, sustainability. After two tough years due to the pandemic, the Salone is clearly looking ahead, and the aim is an ambitious one—to demonstrate that it is both possible and crucial to start holding great international events live again, embedding sustainability and environmental awareness into furniture production.

Attended by representatives of 2,175 brands from 173 countries, it was among the biggest shows in its history thus far. The Indian contingent alone numbered over 4,000, making India the seventh highest country in terms of turnout.

In the context of Salone, as the event is informally known, the Ambassador of Italy to India, Vincenzo de Luca, highlights the design relationship between the two countries. “This year, we have already hosted two exhibitions in the Italian Embassy and our Italian Cultural Centre, focusing on the relationship between Italy and India in the field of design. This is only the starting point for the deepening bilateral partnerships between our countries,” he says. The encouraging Indian participation at the Salone took this partnership even further, he adds.

Since this year’s Salone was centred on the concept of sustainability as the need of the hour, the ambassador drew specific attention to a project called ‘Design with Nature’, which explored the theme of circular economy and the idea that cities could be possible ‘reserves’ for the future, as most raw materials used in construction could be reused. Further, Salone Satellite bolstered the ties between research, design, and industry, to facilitate the relationship between businesses and young designers preparing to enter the profession.

Our country’s representatives too focused on the chosen theme. “Indian design is developing impressively between tradition and innovation with a particular look at sustainability. Today, more than ever before, one can easily come across a wide range of approaches and styles by various Indian designers and architects, paying special attention to nature-oriented solutions,” de Luca adds.

India’s contingent this year included Jaipur Rugs and Orvi Surfaces, among others. Their marked success at the event, amongst a sea of the world’s best design brands, has further cemented India’s status as a name to reckon with in the global design fraternity.