Hanging pots: Decorate your balcony in a natural way

Boston fern 1(Nephrolepis exaltata)

One of the prettiest in the fern family, these arching fronds with tiny leaves have attractive, slightly serrated edges. They do well in bright but indirect sunlight.

Burro’s Tail (Sedum morganianum)

This succulent plant has flesh stems that appear plaited with fleshy leaves. So perfectly shaped that they can easily be mistaken for faux foliage. Hang them where there’s full sunlight.

A string of Pearls (Senecio rowleyanus)

This pretty plant with long stems covered in round pea-like fleshy foliage will look great cascading down your pots. It also bears tiny white flowers with a cinnamon-like scent.

English Ivy (Hedera helix)

This is an aggressive, fast-growing, evergreen perennial that is usually used as a climbing vine on walls. However, it looks just as great in a hanging basket.

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

This popular evergreen features heart-shaped leaves with random yellow splashes. It has long stems that, besides being hung, can also be trained on stakes, poles, or even walls of your balcony.

Baby’s tears (Soleirolia soleirolii)

This forms a dense mat of green leaves that cascade down a pot like a green waterfall. It’s a very fast-growing plant that thrives well in both direct and indirect sunlight.

