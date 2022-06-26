STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Hanging pots: Decorate your balcony in a natural way

Why take up precious floor space in your small balconies with potted plants? Go for these super six hanging varieties that are ideal for our climatic conditions.

Published: 26th June 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Boston fern 1(Nephrolepis exaltata)
One of the prettiest in the fern family, these arching fronds with tiny leaves have attractive, slightly serrated edges. They do well in bright but indirect sunlight.

Burro’s Tail (Sedum morganianum)
This succulent plant has flesh stems that appear plaited with fleshy leaves. So perfectly shaped that they can easily be mistaken for faux foliage. Hang them where there’s full sunlight.

A string of Pearls (Senecio rowleyanus)
This pretty plant with long stems covered in round pea-like fleshy foliage will look great cascading down your pots. It also bears tiny white flowers with a cinnamon-like scent.

English Ivy (Hedera helix)
This is an aggressive, fast-growing, evergreen perennial that is usually used as a climbing vine on walls. However, it looks just as great in a hanging basket.

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)
This popular evergreen features heart-shaped leaves with random yellow splashes. It has long stems that, besides being hung, can also be trained on stakes, poles, or even walls of your balcony.

Baby’s tears (Soleirolia soleirolii)
This forms a dense mat of green leaves that cascade down a pot like a green waterfall. It’s a very fast-growing plant that thrives well in both direct and indirect sunlight.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plants nature gardening indoor plants
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp