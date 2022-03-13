STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Made in India for the world

This contemporary high-end home goods and accessories design brand brings two distinctive forces together—Fuchs designs the pieces and Mahtani sells them.

By Noor Anand Chawla
What ties American Gen-Z icon Kylie Jenner with the craftsmen of Agra? A stunning white marble champagne bucket with detailed skull fixtures in place of handles, crafted in India and designed by Florida-based brand Thomas Fuchs Creative. One may find it difficult to connect Indian craftsmanship with the imagery of skulls and serpents, yet under the guidance of designer Thomas Fuchs and marketing maven Michou Mahtani, India’s craftsmanship is joining global ranks.

This contemporary high-end home goods and accessories design brand brings two distinctive forces together—Fuchs designs the pieces and Mahtani sells them. A graduate of the Corcoran School of Arts and Design in Washington, Fuchs dons many creative hats. He is a furniture designer, glass-maker and avid painter best known for his classical aesthetic with a modern twist based on a principle called the ‘Golden Mean,’ where the design happens within a geometric construct proven to be aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

He has served as the global creative director of home furnishings brand Donghia and has helmed his eponymous label as designer for years. Mahtani has been the global marketing head of Japanese retail giant Takashimaya, followed by a stint as global brand director for Remy Martin Louis XIII. Well-versed in six languages, he brings his people skills on board. Their common vision made the pair join forces in 2010 to form TFC, as they like to call it.

Thomas Fuchs (left) and Michou Mahtani

The brand’s designs draw inspiration from varied corners of the world such as Italy, Egypt and Mexico, their India workshops range from Agra to Ahmedabad where they work with brands such as Meera Glass, Raj Carpets, Maheshwari Marble and Indus Valley Green Fields run by Rahul Khubchand, an agent from Delhi who has introduced them to many craftsmen across the country.

“TFC brings craftsmanship by skilled artisans to a market previously run exclusively by interior designers. We use traditional techniques such as hand carving, lost wax casting and glass blowing to make them accessible at a reasonable price point without compromising the design aesthetic.

We specifically launched with a line of bar ware as we felt that it was a genre that both female and male customers could appreciate,” explains Fuchs.

As entertaining at home becomes the norm, unique bar accessories and dinnerware have become highly coveted items serving the dual purpose of use and decoration. Pieces made by TFC appeal on both counts to a younger, discerning audience and their items are frequently out of stock. Mahtani points to their recent hand-poured melamine dinnerware collection as being particularly popular.

Promising to add the perfect ‘pop,’ this vibrant line of dinner plates, bowls, trays, pitchers and other table essentials, is made with an organic industrial compound created by combining melamine resin with strengthening materials.

Right now, the TFC is busy packing and preparing for the prestigious Maison Objet Paris (March 24 to 28), the world’s foremost convention on design. Another great opportunity for our craftsmen to showcase their art at a global forum where top brands of the world exhibit their designs, and owners of big or small stores from around the world, purchase these products.

