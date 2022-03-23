A creative concoction of culture, craft and curiosity

By Express News Service

The pandemic brought with it a massive disruption in the fashion calendar. This is when Lakmé Fashion Week and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) partnered to conduct phygital events last year.

Now, the duo has decided to bring sartorial innovations from some of the best talent in India’s fashion cosmos along with glitz and glamour to the physical runway. The FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week commenced with its season-fluid edition with Rahul Mishra’s marquee show hosted by the Embassy of Italy in Delhi on Tuesday.

Mishra creatively imbued his festive spring 2022 collection ‘The Enchanted Garden’ with elements of nature through exceptional craftsmanship. Staying true to the name, his line showcased signature 3-D embroideries along with sequins, stones, and more, on silhouettes such as gowns, lehenga, jackets, saris, etc. An overwhelming and recurring feature was the veil, adding much-needed drama.

This event will be held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium starting today and will feature designers such as Shantnu & Nikhil, Manish Malhotra, Vaishal S, etc. Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock will showcase the finale with actor Ananya Pandey as showstopper on Sunday.