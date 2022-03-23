STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A creative concoction of culture, craft and curiosity

The FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week commenced with its season-fluid edition with Rahul Mishra’s marquee show hosted by the Embassy of Italy in Delhi on Tuesday. 

Models donning outfits from designer Rahul Mishra’s collection at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week in Delhi on Tuesday. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The pandemic brought with it a massive disruption in the fashion calendar. This is when Lakmé Fashion Week and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) partnered to conduct phygital events last year.

Mishra creatively imbued his festive spring 2022 collection ‘The Enchanted Garden’ with elements of nature through exceptional craftsmanship. Staying true to the name, his line showcased signature 3-D embroideries along with sequins, stones, and more, on silhouettes such as gowns, lehenga, jackets, saris, etc. An overwhelming and recurring feature was the veil, adding much-needed drama.

This event will be held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium starting today and will feature designers such as Shantnu & Nikhil, Manish Malhotra, Vaishal S, etc. Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock will showcase the finale with actor Ananya Pandey as showstopper on Sunday.

