All set for the ramp

Designer Varun Chakkilam on his latest spring collection and upcoming show at LFW

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Presenting his designs for the third time at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), Hyderabad-based Varun Chakkilam launched his Spring Summer collection on Wednesday, along with what he plans to showcase at the country’s biggest fashion event on Sunday in New Delhi. 

On the sidelines of his launch event at his studio in Jubilee Hills, CE catches up with Varun to know more about his latest collection, Rechersha, which is a play with pastels and his collaboration with jewellery designer Sridevi Devabhaktuni. “Rechersha in French means exclusiveness. Sometimes, inspiration can be all around us and the smallest thing like a petal and steam was mine this time,” he says. 

Coming from a technical background, Varun has been fascinated with linear form, conjoining lines and anything geometric. “We have tried to fuse geometry with florals. The collection is full of pastels — buff beiges, twilight blue, powder pinks and Burma jades have been introduced in it. Coming to silhouettes and styles, most of them have been full-volume skirts, something that is apt for brides and bridesmaids,” he explains. Rechersha also has men’s wear — achkans with kurtas, pants and draped cuts with different Indo-Western styles. 

Speaking about his show at LFW which will happen at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, Varun says he is doing something different from what he usually does. “Ever year, we showcase bridal designs and that is what the brand is all about. But this season, we have come up with something lighter and with more fusion like jackets teamed up with palazzos and fitted busters.” 

Varun and his team have spent about three months to put the collection together. This year is special for this bridal collection designer. “Through the two years of the pandemic, I have been showcasing my collections online. But this show is going to be an offline one and is very special to me. I cannot wait to see the response post the launch,” he signs off.

