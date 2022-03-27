Boho Chic: Maishaa introduces a new fabric collection

By Express News Service

With the Boho chic seeing a resurgence in the world of interior design, eclectic patterned fabrics are certainly having a moment. In keeping with this trend, British brand Clarke & Clarke, a name to reckon with in high quality furnishing fabrics, has launched a new collection of textiles called Bohemia, available at Maishaa.

A modern take on Bohemian style, it comprises prints and patterns in four decorative designs in playful colours. Ochre and blush are teamed with refreshing shades of teal, charcoal and mineral to evoke a calm and relaxed vibe. Ideal for contract curtains, blinds and cushions, the collection features 100 percent cotton fabrics on which the patterns are imprinted using a block print style. Bold floral trails, sophisticated geometric patterns and delicate and densely laid out leaf motifs give the collection a natural look. You can complete the look with ‘Alora,’ a dual purpose plain in coordinating shades, perfect for upholstery.

Clarke & Clarke designer fabrics and wall coverings are internationally recognised as one of the leaders in the world of home fashion. Based in England, their style ranges from classic to contemporary fabric and wallpaper. To facilitate your decorating, many patterns coordinate with each other.

The brand has a dedicated strategy of bringing high quality at affordable prices. A strategy that seems to have worked well for Clarke is now present in more than 75 countries around the world, all of which are serviced from its UK headquarters in Haslingden, Lancashire.