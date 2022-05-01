STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Scent and Sensibility

New fragrance label Hrisikesh seeks to reignite the essence for the Indian way of life

Published: 01st May 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Perfumes

For representational purpose (File Photo)

By Sharmi Adhikary
Express News Service

There is a significant section in Lakshmi Vishwanathan’s book, Women of Pride––The Devadasi Heritage, about how ancient Indians made natural perfumes and used them on a day-to-day basis. This art of handcrafting fragrances is not new in our country, and has been considered both a language of love and of devotion in the Indian culture. 

It is pure artisanal luxury savoured by generations of men and women, and that’s a procedure now being followed by Hrisikesh, a new natural fragrance label in India. The label’s journey of following and finding the perfect scent began a few years ago, when the makers were exploring various sources in India to find the most sustainable and natural scents and potions. It took a couple of years of research to finally be able to bottle these stories that begin in herbs and flowers, but become personal to the one who wears them.

Since natural ittars are a part of Indian history and culture, Hrishikesh fragrances, in their organic and artisanal form, make the user own a part of that history. Through their different moods––Bahaar, Chamak and Nirvaana—they help find a thoroughly Indian core and essence.

Distilled from natural botanical sources, Hrisikesh seeks to reignite the essence for the Indian way of life. The fragrances are essential oil- based, organic, alcohol-free and safe for children and pregnant women. 
However, the label encourages an allergy test. They are not only in sync with nature as some are better suited to some seasons, but can also complement Ayurvedic body makeup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women of Pride Lakshmi Vishwanathan Hrishikesh fragrances
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp