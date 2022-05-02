Indian art personalities talk about post COVID changes in the sector

By Express News Service

When the pandemic turned our lives upside down, the art world was at a juncture where one felt that it would either perish or evolve. In the last two years, while artists responded to social realities through their work, museums and galleries did the unexpected; they adopted the digital medium.

With the introduction of NFTs and the ways in which technology has changed art, we are witnessing a paradigm shift in this space. On the final day of India Art Fair 2022 in Delhi on Sunday, seven personalities from the Indian art world talk about the changes they experienced in this domain post the pandemic.

Roshini Vadehra, director, Vadehra Art Gallery

There is a lot of excitement about NFTs right now. It is something that keeps coming back and everyone has been talking about it. I feel there will be a bigger digital section in the future.

Sudip Roy, artist

Honestly speaking, for me as an artist, I have experienced suffering but that does not affect my work. During the lockdown, I was in Vadodara. I would look down from the balcony at the suffering and that would sadden me a lot. But, then again, I am not a storyteller; I am an artist.

Radhika Agarwala, artist

I have been talking about ecology for the last ten years in my practice. In India, it is only now that people are reacting to it. During the pandemic, people had the time to sit back and go through the suffering. People are not only interested in seeing beautiful things, but also in commentary.

Anjan Modak, artist

I think the pandemic has made us realise the importance of going local. During the pandemic, we experienced that art supplies were not available here because these mostly come from other countries. During and after the pandemic, we started giving importance to local material. This trend must definitely continue.

Vidya Shivadas, curator, The Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art

I think that the pandemic has led to introspection about what constitutes art practice. We are thinking this amid changes in both production and circulation of art works. Creative practitioners and institutions

are considering the possibilities of the virtual in forging conversations and communities. We are also seeing artist collectives emerge.

Reena Lath, director, Akar Prakar

People are excited again... We have seen quite a turnout so it is a good situation. In terms of change, I think [the work] is less poppish. Earlier, if you walked through, you would see bright sculptures. All that is missing. Now, it is slightly darker, more peaceful and introspective.

Aditya Arya, director, Museo Camera, Centre for the Photographic Arts

There is a lot of change. There is a lot of 'sharing' happening among artists. The virtual world has opened up. Earlier, people were reluctant to spread information. Today, there are several talks, seminars, and conferences on art. So, it really is a positive change.