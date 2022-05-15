STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fun with Florals

Chumbak’s new collection ‘Kyari’ is inspired from wildflower beds that bloom effortlessly at the start of spring.

Published: 15th May 2022 05:00 AM

While it’s hard to resist the allure of a full-blown makeover that takes a lot of time, money and professional skills, mini seasonal makeovers are clearly the way to go. From bringing home a printed bench, to adorning your walls or even simply adding a few planters to the corners, it’s all about making small changes with big impact.

Which is exactly what Chumbak’s new collection, ‘Kyari’, in its Lush Lanes series is all about. Spread across categories such as furniture, tableware and planters, the palette is a happy mix of orange, green, pink and tints of blue. Indeed, the new collection looks to create a statement in your home, on your dinner table or even inside your kitchen cabinets. 

Explains Shubra Chadda, Creative Head and Co-founder, “Chumbak is all about redoing your corners, your personal space and your kitchen by adding a splash of colour and pattern. We believe that small changes around your home seasonally can not only uplift your mood, they also have a great impact on your overall mental wellbeing.”The collection is available at chumbak.com as well as all the brand’s 70 stores spread across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. Prices start at `795 each

