Deepika, Tamannaah walk Cannes red carpet

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, one of the jury members this year, was clicked with fellow jury members. 

Published: 19th May 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Pooja Hegde

By Express News Service

The 75th Cannes Film Festival, which kickstarted on Tuesday, saw many Indian celebrities walk the red carpet. The array included two-time Academy Award-winner AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and Madhavan, among others. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, one of the jury members this year, was clicked with fellow jury members. 

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is special for the Indian film industry as the country is named the Country of Honour at the Marche’ Du Film. Also, actor R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be premiering at the festival. Apart from that, AR Rahman’s Le Musk, a virtual reality film will premiere here. Kamal Haasan and R Parthiban will be screening the trailers of their respective upcoming films Vikram and Iravin Nizhal. Pa Ranjith will also be revealing the trailer of Vettuvam, his cross-platform project.

