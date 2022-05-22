STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Floral Fiesta

Villeroy & Boch launches a special anniversary collection for a much-loved classic.
 

Published: 22nd May 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Romantic scattered patterns featuring delicate watercolour flowers in different colours and sizes decorate the plates, cups, bowls and dishes in the collection in varied designs. (File Photo)

Romantic scattered patterns featuring delicate watercolour flowers in different colours and sizes decorate the plates, cups, bowls and dishes in the collection in varied designs. (File Photo)

By Express News Service
Express News Service

With Monet as a muse, can a pattern inspired by his art ever go out of style? Never, it seems for Villeroy & Boch, which celebrates 10 years of its extremely popular ‘Mariefleur’ collection that takes inspiration from the enchanting garden of Giverny, as depicted in several of Monet’s paintings. The colourful, refreshingly modern floral pattern has remained the brand’s bestseller for a decade now, which makes it a good enough reason to celebrate.

To mark the anniversary, the range has been expanded with the launch of an elegant new leaf-shaped bowl. As well as being a stylish feature in your home, it also makes a charming gift for special people and occasions, supplied in exclusive gift packaging to mark this special anniversary.

Romantic scattered patterns featuring delicate watercolour flowers in different colours and sizes decorate the plates, cups, bowls and dishes in the collection in varied designs. No two patterns are identical and, ‘Mariefleur’, therefore, opens up lots of scope for imaginative and playful combinations encapsulating all the charm of a bright, fragrant summer garden. The range includes coffee and tea sets and tableware in premium porcelain, all of which can be mixed and matched for individual effects. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villeroy Monet Mariefleur
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp