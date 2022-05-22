Floral Fiesta

Express News Service By

With Monet as a muse, can a pattern inspired by his art ever go out of style? Never, it seems for Villeroy & Boch, which celebrates 10 years of its extremely popular ‘Mariefleur’ collection that takes inspiration from the enchanting garden of Giverny, as depicted in several of Monet’s paintings. The colourful, refreshingly modern floral pattern has remained the brand’s bestseller for a decade now, which makes it a good enough reason to celebrate.

To mark the anniversary, the range has been expanded with the launch of an elegant new leaf-shaped bowl. As well as being a stylish feature in your home, it also makes a charming gift for special people and occasions, supplied in exclusive gift packaging to mark this special anniversary.

Romantic scattered patterns featuring delicate watercolour flowers in different colours and sizes decorate the plates, cups, bowls and dishes in the collection in varied designs. No two patterns are identical and, ‘Mariefleur’, therefore, opens up lots of scope for imaginative and playful combinations encapsulating all the charm of a bright, fragrant summer garden. The range includes coffee and tea sets and tableware in premium porcelain, all of which can be mixed and matched for individual effects.