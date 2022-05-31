Stylist Ashwini Narayan reminisces memories of Hyderabad amid goodbye

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

The time has come for artist and stylist Ashwini Narayan to bid Hyderabad goodbye after a long, memorable stay in the City of Pearls. As she moves to greener pastures, she has been working on a series called #MainBhiHyderabadi where she shares pictures of herself in sarees of local weaves against the backdrop of the city's many beautiful monuments.

"I am a Mumbai girl in Hyderabad. We moved into the city about five years ago on account of my husband's work. Though we've been here for a short time, the city has given me so much to be grateful for. It is a melting pot of rich cultural heritage and all things new and old. I have made some wonderful friends for life and will cherish the time I spent here. It is here that I really discovered my love for double ikats, learnt that there is so much more to the city than just biryani and pearls and got my first-hand servings of the beautiful Dakhni language. Hence, I decided to pay tribute to Hyderabad - it is my way of expressing gratitude and paying homage to this wonderful place. I speak the language of sarees, that is the language I chose to express myself and that’s how the idea of this series '#Hyderabad&I' and '#MainBhiHyderabadi' came about," she tells The New Indian Express.

Ashwini, better known as @winnynarayan on Instagram, had a meticulous process of choosing specific weaves against historical sites. "Hyderabad, which is steeped in tradition and history, has a very rich cultural heritage. This is why I wanted to do pictures with some quintessential Hyderabadi places/landmarks - some very well known and some forgotten but with significant stories that ought to be spoken about," she says about choosing places like the Charminar, the Qutbs Shahi Tombs, Sardar Mahal, Laxman Bagh, Durgam Cheruvu bridge, Khajaguda rocks, Famous Ice Cream at Mozamjahi market, Durbar hall at Koti, and the Ammapalli temple at Shamshabad.

Kanjeevaram, Benarasi, Ikat, Gadwal and Ahimsa silk were among the different kinds of sarees the stylist chose. "Since it was to be all about Hyderabad, I picked weaves/textiles and drape styles and crafts that would resonate with or complement the places we were going to be at. I wanted the places and the outfits to have a connection. All the looks were thoughtfully planned and there was a reason behind every garment, accessory or piece of jewellery used in each of the looks created," she shares.

This series isn’t the first such one by the stylist. Her previous white sarees series titled #MainBhiJitendra covered a week of exquisite white ensembles that helped her deal with the blazing hot summers of Hyderabad.

Leaving a city she called home for 5 years now is no easy task. "We are moving away from the city of Hyderabad, it will be a new city and a new adventure again. One can stay tuned to the series on my page on Instagram to find out where we go next. We may be going away for now but Hyderabad has given me so much love that the city will always, always have a piece of my heart. Main bhi kiraak Hyderabadi potti bangayi ab puri (I'm a legit Hyderabadi too now)," she laughs.

On a concluding note, she talks about how Hyderabad widened her love and yearning for various textiles and weaves: "I added some precious kalamkari and ikats to my wardrobe, am taking along the famed ponduru khadi and have discovered weaves like the Gollabhama saree from Siddipet which I had never heard of before."

"I am officially the first person to wear the first Telugu alphabet saree in ikat, made right here - Honestly, ee vasthraalu dharinchatam naku garva karanam (wearing them is such an honour and pride. And finally, my biggest delight has been discovering the Khada dupatta or the Chaugoshiya - a signature garment of the ladies of Hyderabad. An ensemble that I did wear in this series and one that I am certainly going to wear more often. I am hooked and how," she signs off with a smile.

Well, it can’t get any more authentic than this!