Home Lifestyle Fashion

Knock on wood, Ellementry introduces new collection of furniture

Ellementry launches two timeless new ranges of furniture and décor, ‘Old World’, and ‘Gaiyo’.

Published: 20th November 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

wood

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service
Express News Service

When you decorate with thoughtfulness for the present and future, Ellementry's new collections—‘Old World’, a range of furniture, and ‘Gaiyo’, a sustainable décor range—completely fit the bill. Made from dark mango wood, ‘Old World’ furniture pieces are crafted in a retro style, yet meet your modern needs. These include ready-to-assemble bedside drawers, coffee tables, double-drawer cabinets, console tables, writing desks and towel racks.

The ‘Gaiyo’ collection is made from ecomix and hand-marbled mango wood, keeping sustainability in mind. This handcrafted collection includes mirrors, table lamps, candle stands, jars, bowls, vases and cutlery holders.

With the belief that the fundamentals of good living and design are as elementary as the unison of form and function, the brand’s creations are contemporary, timeless and borne out of responsible processes based on craft revival, and fusion of beauty with utility. The bowls and platters all adhere to international levels of food safety.

Indeed, within a year of its launch, Ellementry has transformed many a home with its unique aesthetics, inspired by the elements. Specialising in simple luxury through handcrafted exclusivity, the brand comes from a three-decade-long legacy, being the retail offshoot of Dileep Industries which has won several awards and accolades for exporting high-quality products to international brands.

The new collections are available at the brand’s stores across the country. Also online at www.ellementry.com.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ellementry furniture collection wood
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp