Street core: Supervek collaborates with Jagermeister to launch collection of apparel and accessories

Katyayani Sharma By

Express News Service

The Indian street clothing community is growing by leaps and bounds. And so is the popularity of the homegrown streetwear brand, Supervek. This is why it comes as no surprise to see it launching a new collection, ‘Keep Pushing’, in collaboration with the herbal liqueur brand, Jagermeister.

The limited-edition streetwear collection includes T-shirts as well as sling bags and hats, which blend together design elements that represent both brands along with facets from various sub-cultures and

the nightlife community.

Since its inception, individual expression and its power to change the world have been the key inspirations behind Supervek’s approach to design, while Jagermeister has always stood for its authenticity. Keeping this brand ethos in mind, the campaign comprises a collection of bold and edgy streetwear that resonates with the community and is not afraid to speak up for itself.

Take, for instance, the Meister oversized T-shirt, which is designed to reflect Jägermeister’s century-old legacy, while the Own the Night T-shirt represents Supervek’s edgy energy. The cross-body bag collection comes with the #KeepPushing pattern print and several modern utilitarian features built for everyday carry, with handy pockets for life-on-the go. The reversible bucket hat has the Thundering Meister logo against the #KeepPushing pattern.

“The collection is a result of months of exploration and collaboration from both teams and we hope it inspires artists and athletes alike to keep pushing their limits, especially when the going gets tough,” says Satyajeet Singh, Co-Founder, of Supervek.

“As a leading brand in the Indian streetwear space over the years, Supervek has actively supported the thriving sub-cultures through our own events, sponsored athlete programmes and social service initiatives,” he adds.

Agrees Nitin Kumar, General Manager, Jägermeister (India & Subcontinent). “The community of musicians and artists who make nightlife possible has been a part of Jägermeister’s DNA since inception. The spirit of freedom, expression, unconventionality and authenticity is embedded in the brand’s ethos. The collaboration is an ode to #BestNights, a celebration of the unique and high-spirited Indian meisters.”

Each product from this series will be imprinted with a unique product ID and an authenticity card. The package will also include a letter to the buyer, depicting the story around the collaboration.

