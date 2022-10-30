Home Lifestyle Fashion

Add Flash to old pots, pans when get too rusty to cook in

Here’s how to think outside the box and put them to good use.

Published: 30th October 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Clock

Clock

By Express News Service

Planters: Any and every old cooking vessel can be turned into a planter. All you need to do is drill a few holes in the bottom for water to pass.

Planters

Garden Decor: An old pan, two old saucers, a few nuts and bolts, and old bicycle spokes have been used to create this cool owl. You can create your own piece with whatever you can find around your home.

Bird Feeders: Use two different-sized plates and hang them up with chains. Fill up one with bird feed and the other with water.

Bird Feeders

Clock: You will need to get a DIY clock-making kit online or go to your local clock shop to get this made. Then, simply hang it up in your kitchen.

Wall Art: You will need to be handy with a brush and paint for this one. If not, there’s always a decoupage or, easier still, just stick on a floral decal.

