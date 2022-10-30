Pup-ularity contest: Online pet retail store that pays dog influencers

Maitreyi soorej By

Express News Service

Fifteen years ago, when we saw the Canadian series Dogs with Jobs, we all let out a collective gasp at the marvellous canines, watching the tasks they could do, from service to rescue and surveillance. Now, doggies who embraced social media, are mildly famous or have been making appearances on Instagram and TikTok, stand a chance to become a pup influencer. Not just become extra famous, but even earn $10,000 a year as an influencer. Yep, dogs can go social and for a paycheque.

Last week, Yappy, a Manchester-based personalised online shop for dogs, announced that it is hunting for its first-ever Chief ‘Fluff’ Officer, a canine recruit who will become the ‘fluffy’ face of the online store. “If your dog has got what it takes to become the ulti-mutt dog influencer, then all one has to do is to put up their capture; their pup posing and playing with the portal’s range of customised gifts and accessories while having fun creating amazing content packed with ‘furbulous’ vibes,” reads the job posting on the portal.

Yappy has strict hiring criteria, of course. The successful pup will have to be a natural in front of the camera, always happy to strike a pose and enjoy having their photo taken and being filmed as they try out the brand’s personalised gifts. A pup who’s already famous and has followers by the thousands would give it an edge over other contenders, reads the announcement. If your pup’s really, reely amazing on Instagram and short videos on TikTok, that works even better.

Responsibilities of the pup influencer include being groomed and ready to go at the flash of the camera. Showing off their sassy struts, tail wags, tricks and expressions are a given. To begin with, one has to post a photo, reel or video of one’s pup on Instagram or TikTok and tag @yappy_com and tell them why

they deserve to be hired, using #ChiefFluffOfficer on the post. The closing date to apply is November 18 and Yappy has already received 3,000 applications so far.

Luckily, the job is remote. The successful applicant, however, may be required to travel to photoshoots for select assignments on request. The owner must be over 18 to apply for the role on their dog’s behalf. The successful applicant will be remunerated with a combination of Yappy products and/or paid assignments up to the value of $1000 per month over 10 months. This amount will vary each month according to the content briefs required and the new product launches available. Anything's pawsible with a cute puppy face at your behest.

The successful pup will have to be a natural in front of the camera, always happy to strike a pose

Fifteen years ago, when we saw the Canadian series Dogs with Jobs, we all let out a collective gasp at the marvellous canines, watching the tasks they could do, from service to rescue and surveillance. Now, doggies who embraced social media, are mildly famous or have been making appearances on Instagram and TikTok, stand a chance to become a pup influencer. Not just become extra famous, but even earn $10,000 a year as an influencer. Yep, dogs can go social and for a paycheque. Last week, Yappy, a Manchester-based personalised online shop for dogs, announced that it is hunting for its first-ever Chief ‘Fluff’ Officer, a canine recruit who will become the ‘fluffy’ face of the online store. “If your dog has got what it takes to become the ulti-mutt dog influencer, then all one has to do is to put up their capture; their pup posing and playing with the portal’s range of customised gifts and accessories while having fun creating amazing content packed with ‘furbulous’ vibes,” reads the job posting on the portal. Yappy has strict hiring criteria, of course. The successful pup will have to be a natural in front of the camera, always happy to strike a pose and enjoy having their photo taken and being filmed as they try out the brand’s personalised gifts. A pup who’s already famous and has followers by the thousands would give it an edge over other contenders, reads the announcement. If your pup’s really, reely amazing on Instagram and short videos on TikTok, that works even better. Responsibilities of the pup influencer include being groomed and ready to go at the flash of the camera. Showing off their sassy struts, tail wags, tricks and expressions are a given. To begin with, one has to post a photo, reel or video of one’s pup on Instagram or TikTok and tag @yappy_com and tell them why they deserve to be hired, using #ChiefFluffOfficer on the post. The closing date to apply is November 18 and Yappy has already received 3,000 applications so far. Luckily, the job is remote. The successful applicant, however, may be required to travel to photoshoots for select assignments on request. The owner must be over 18 to apply for the role on their dog’s behalf. The successful applicant will be remunerated with a combination of Yappy products and/or paid assignments up to the value of $1000 per month over 10 months. This amount will vary each month according to the content briefs required and the new product launches available. Anything's pawsible with a cute puppy face at your behest. The successful pup will have to be a natural in front of the camera, always happy to strike a pose