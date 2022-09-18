Home Lifestyle Fashion

Present perfect: Special festive, wedding collection by Villeroy & Boch

La Boule ticks all these boxes. At first glance, it looks like a large porcelain ball that can be placed in the middle of the table or on sideboards like an extravagant sculpture.

Published: 18th September 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Anyone who has ever been invited to celebrations or a wedding knows the difficulty of choosing
a suitable gift for the bride and groom or for any celebrations. What kind of gift is not only beautiful but also fitting for the special occasion? What is useful and yet not mundane? Villeroy & Boch has the answers.

The brand’s new Festive/ Wedding Collection will help you pick not just a perfect gift for others, but something great for yourself as well. For instance, one of the most popular wedding or festive gifts is a timeless dinner service. Fine porcelain is passed down from generation to generation in many families and is part of every lovingly decorated table.

So, there are Amazonia and Avarua made of premium bone porcelain with exotic and colourful patterns, which transform any festive table setting into a decorative highlight with minimal effort. Then there’s MetroChic, with fine details in 20-carat real gold, which make it an elegant choice for special occasions.
The ultimate gift is one that is not only high quality, useful and timeless, but also original at the same time.

La Boule ticks all these boxes. At first glance, it looks like a large porcelain ball that can be placed in the middle of the table or on sideboards like an extravagant sculpture. Look closer and you will find that this sphere consists of seven individual sections that can be taken apart. Piece by piece, it can be used to create tableware set for two.

