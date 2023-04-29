Creative hacks to do up your balcony

Home Lifestyle Fashion

Keep the following tips in mind and give yourself a verdant green patch in the grey concrete jungle.

Not all of us are lucky enough to have a lawn and a garden. Especially those living in high-rises in big cities. This is why a balcony, whether small or big, needs to be explored and exploited to its full potential. So, keep the following tips in mind and give yourself a verdant green patch in the grey concrete jungle.

Container Garden

From flowers and fruits to vegetables, you can grow almost anything in containers on your balcony. But remember to choose your plants depending on the amount of sun you get. A local nursery owner can guide you on what to grow when and where. Use a mix of hanging and potted plants—planters can be hung, fixed on walls or railings––or simply get tiered stands that can be placed on the floor. The trick is to arrange them in multiple levels.

Outdoor Furniture

A balcony with only plants and no space to sit and savour them is like being all dressed up with nowhere to go. So, while planning pot placement, remember to keep some seating, depending on the size of your space. If it’s large, you can go with an outdoor lounge set or a four-seater dining table set. But if it’s small, even a bistro set with a table and two chairs, or a slab of wood moulded directly onto your railing will do. That’s all you need for coffee and conversation. For those wanting to sit by themselves with a book, a swing or an armchair will work just as well.

Fun Floors

City high-rises might have small balconies, but the size shouldn’t discourage you from doing more. Floors would be a great place to begin with, especially in builder apartments that usually come with basic tiled flooring. From patterned multi-coloured Moroccan tiles to monochrome black and whites, there’s a whole range of dramatic options in the market. There are also deck-wood options as well as laminate and vinyl finishes to choose from. Many are also laying artificial turf for kids to romp on. But if you’re renting and aren’t allowed to do any of this, simply throw a rug there and you’re good to go.

Creative Décor

Accessories, as we all know, can make or break a room. The same is true for outdoor space. Incorporate garden elements such as water features, stone and wood figurines or vases and urns. Throw in some colourful cushions to add pop and personality. Lighting is an important feature. Wrap string lights around posts or hang them from the ceiling to invoke a warm, inviting feel. Flameless LED candles and solar lamps are great too. Remember, here you can go as subtle or wild as you wish, for this is an entirely independent space that need not match your inside décor.

