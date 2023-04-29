Home Lifestyle Fashion

Slay it with flowers: Check out The Rug Republic’s new floral collection

By Express News Service

They’re bold, they’re beautiful, they’re blooming with colour and texture. Indeed, The Rug Republic’s new collection of scaled-up flowers is like a breath of fresh air in this sweltering season. Ranging from bold and vibrant to subtle and muted, these are versatile enough to add depth and visual appeal to any room.

Floral rugs have always been a popular design choice for their ability to instantly beautify and adorn any home. The Rug Republic, a leading homegrown floor-fashion brand known for its contemporary rugs and accessories, clearly recognises that fact. As always, these have been tufted by hand by the brand’s artisans, but this time, in recycled materials extracted from used plastic bottles, bicycle tubes, discarded denim and old silk yarns.

“The demand for sustainable and ethically made products has led to an increase in the appreciation for handmade rugs. People like to spend on products that align with their thought process and values. Having said that, the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of floral rugs have further contributed to their enduring popularity, making them a valuable addition to any home,” says Raghav Gupta, director of e-commerce at The Rug Republic.

The company functions on the philosophy of ‘rethink, rediscover, renew’, and is known for its robust manufacturing and eco-friendly products, which use minimum natural resources. In the process, it has taken giant strides in converting plastic pollution into a profitable business, setting a fine example of sustainable development.

With a retail presence in over 90 countries, the Delhi-based brand has a comprehensive catalogue of products, ranging from rugs–– hand-tufted and handwoven, and home décor accessories like pouffes and cushions.

