Composite sink: Do your dishes in style

Manjul Misra By

Express News Service

First, what exactly is a composite sink? It’s made from a mixture of materials like quartz dust, granite dust, resins and acrylic, which are all moulded into a single piece using heat and pressure. The result is a durable and dense material that can withstand high temperatures, scratches, stains and impacts. Their appearance is similar to natural stone countertops and can complement any kitchen design.

Easy to clean and maintain, without the use of any special cleaners or polishes, a composite sink makes for a better alternative to its steel or ceramic counterparts. It is also resistant to bacteria and mould growth, making the sink hygienic and safe for food preparation.

A variety of options are available in colours, shapes and sizes to suit different budgets. You can also opt for a top-mounted or under-mounted installation, depending on the look you want.

Besides that, a composite sink is eco-friendly. It has a long life, reducing the need for frequent replacements. But if it needs to be replaced, the materials can be recycled or repurposed in various ways. For instance, composite sinks can be crushed and used as aggregate for concrete or asphalt. They can also be cut and reshaped into new products such as tiles or countertops.

courtesy: Franke

A composite sink is ‘quiet’. Thanks to the mixture of quartz and acrylic, which are both dense, it absorbs the noise from water flow and utensils. Another big advantage is its suitability for Indian cooking. A composite sink can withstand the frequent use of spices, oils and acids that are common in desi cuisine without losing colour or shine. The prices, however, are higher than their usual counterparts, and their availability may be limited in some regions.

In India, these sinks are available through three brands—Grohe, Franke and Carysil. Grohe, a leading Germany-based global company for bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, offers square, rectangle and round models in black and grey, ranging from large double sinks to more compact designs with integrated drainers. All sinks have a depth of 20 cm, maximizing space for washing large pots with ease.

Franke is a Swiss brand that provides solutions for kitchens and bathrooms around the world. It has

a variety of composite sink options in its Tectonite, Fragranite and Maris series. All the variants are scratch and heat-resistant and are available in India through the brand’s official website and authorised dealers.

Carysil is a homegrown enterprise that specializes in designer kitchen appliances and accessories. Its composite sinks are made of 80 per cent quartz and 20 per cent acrylic, which makes them durable and easy to clean. The smooth surface is scratch-resistant and can withstand temperatures up to 240 °C.



