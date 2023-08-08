Silver Equinox: FDCI India Couture Week

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the ever-evolving world of fashion, few names command the respect and admiration that Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna do. With their distinct design sensibilities and unwavering commitment to innovation, these designers have carved a niche for themselves in the Indian fashion landscape.

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna unveiled their latest collection Equinox at FDCI India Couture Week, with Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khattar as the showstoppers. Sobhita known for her roles in Tollywood with Goodachari, Major amongst others, wore a mermaid skirt with a slit paired with an unusual blouse and a dupatta draped like a cape. CE chats up with Rahul Khanna of the designer duo to know more about the collection, their 25-year-long journey and more.

Tell us about your inspiration for the collection.

The collection is inspired by the equinox, a phenomenon where the sun is in line with the earth and day and night are of equal length. This moment has been celebrated for centuries as a time of balance and harmony. The designs of the Equinox collection are based on rich symbolism to create a collection that is both beautiful and meaningful. The garments are made from luxurious fabrics and intricate embroidery and are designed to be both wearable and timeless. The collection combines faith and fable, architecture and craftsmanship.

What colours and silhouettes can you expect?

Usually, we are known for our metallic colours but this season we have experimented with colours that span the sky — shades of blue from Milkyway to vivid, and highlights in garnet, rosewood and twilight lavender. We are also introducing copper for the first time and we feel that copper and lilac are the two colours that will trend this wedding season. In terms of silhouettes, in addition to our signature looks, we have introduced many corset-inspired tops, micro blouses and dresses, and gowns with high risqué slits. We have also worked with lace for the first time, which we designed in-house.

Your experience at India Couture Week with the showstoppers?

We had Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khattar as showstoppers. Sobhita Dhulipala wore her personality of funky and modern in a mermaid skirt with a slit paired with an unusual blouse and a dupatta draped like a cape. Ishaan Khattar wore an embellished Navy Tuxedo and satin silk scarf. The two brought high energy to a sizzling ramp.

What inspired you to venture into the fashion world?

When I met Rohit, I wanted to become an interior designer or do something in the design field. Later on, I pursued BCom Honours to join the family business but my interest always lay in designing. When we were kids, we both loved designing our clothes. So, it was natural for us to get into fashion design eventually.

How has the journey been?

Over the course of 25 years, each year has brought more excitement than the last in our profession as fashion designers. We have had the opportunity to travel the globe, showcasing our collections and participating in fashion shows worldwide. This journey has been both exhilarating and challenging, particularly during the early years when social media did not exist. We had to fulfil multiple roles as designers, manufacturers, managers, and merchandisers. The initial phase was particularly demanding and thrilling. However, with the advent of the internet, accessibility has increased, making things somewhat easier. Every year, we witness new developments in the industry, and now, with the emergence of AI, we are eagerly anticipating the new era. One of the aspects we appreciate about fashion is its unpredictable nature, requiring us to create something new each day.



You have dressed best of the best. Anyone you still want to dress?

There are many people we want to dress but Leonardo Di Capri and Cillian Murphy are on my wishlist.

What is the one fashion trend that will never die?

A simple black dress or a classic white shirt will never go out of style. I think it’s an eternal fashion trend to mix and match your clothes and reuse them.

Where do you see Hyderabad as a market?

Hyderabad is a vibrant and growing market with a lot of potential. The city is a major hub for traditional and modern retail and is likely to become a major player in the global retail market.

Future plans.

We are looking forward to the upcoming collaborations we have in the coming year.

HYDERABAD: In the ever-evolving world of fashion, few names command the respect and admiration that Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna do. With their distinct design sensibilities and unwavering commitment to innovation, these designers have carved a niche for themselves in the Indian fashion landscape. Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna unveiled their latest collection Equinox at FDCI India Couture Week, with Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khattar as the showstoppers. Sobhita known for her roles in Tollywood with Goodachari, Major amongst others, wore a mermaid skirt with a slit paired with an unusual blouse and a dupatta draped like a cape. CE chats up with Rahul Khanna of the designer duo to know more about the collection, their 25-year-long journey and more. Tell us about your inspiration for the collection. The collection is inspired by the equinox, a phenomenon where the sun is in line with the earth and day and night are of equal length. This moment has been celebrated for centuries as a time of balance and harmony. The designs of the Equinox collection are based on rich symbolism to create a collection that is both beautiful and meaningful. The garments are made from luxurious fabrics and intricate embroidery and are designed to be both wearable and timeless. The collection combines faith and fable, architecture and craftsmanship.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What colours and silhouettes can you expect? Usually, we are known for our metallic colours but this season we have experimented with colours that span the sky — shades of blue from Milkyway to vivid, and highlights in garnet, rosewood and twilight lavender. We are also introducing copper for the first time and we feel that copper and lilac are the two colours that will trend this wedding season. In terms of silhouettes, in addition to our signature looks, we have introduced many corset-inspired tops, micro blouses and dresses, and gowns with high risqué slits. We have also worked with lace for the first time, which we designed in-house. Your experience at India Couture Week with the showstoppers? We had Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khattar as showstoppers. Sobhita Dhulipala wore her personality of funky and modern in a mermaid skirt with a slit paired with an unusual blouse and a dupatta draped like a cape. Ishaan Khattar wore an embellished Navy Tuxedo and satin silk scarf. The two brought high energy to a sizzling ramp. What inspired you to venture into the fashion world? When I met Rohit, I wanted to become an interior designer or do something in the design field. Later on, I pursued BCom Honours to join the family business but my interest always lay in designing. When we were kids, we both loved designing our clothes. So, it was natural for us to get into fashion design eventually. How has the journey been? Over the course of 25 years, each year has brought more excitement than the last in our profession as fashion designers. We have had the opportunity to travel the globe, showcasing our collections and participating in fashion shows worldwide. This journey has been both exhilarating and challenging, particularly during the early years when social media did not exist. We had to fulfil multiple roles as designers, manufacturers, managers, and merchandisers. The initial phase was particularly demanding and thrilling. However, with the advent of the internet, accessibility has increased, making things somewhat easier. Every year, we witness new developments in the industry, and now, with the emergence of AI, we are eagerly anticipating the new era. One of the aspects we appreciate about fashion is its unpredictable nature, requiring us to create something new each day. You have dressed best of the best. Anyone you still want to dress? There are many people we want to dress but Leonardo Di Capri and Cillian Murphy are on my wishlist. What is the one fashion trend that will never die? A simple black dress or a classic white shirt will never go out of style. I think it’s an eternal fashion trend to mix and match your clothes and reuse them. Where do you see Hyderabad as a market? Hyderabad is a vibrant and growing market with a lot of potential. The city is a major hub for traditional and modern retail and is likely to become a major player in the global retail market. Future plans. We are looking forward to the upcoming collaborations we have in the coming year.