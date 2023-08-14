Henna ka Korma: Natural Henna Colour Recipes
A henna korma. Surprised? It has tea, coffee, walnut bark, onion juice, lemon juice, grated beetroot, amla, shikakai, and betel nut.
A few days ago, when my father was unwell, I was sitting in a hospital lobby, taking in the world like a zombie, when a particular person’s henna-dyed head, caught my eye. I stared so blatantly at the gentleman, that he had to come and sit next to me. Not wanting to be rude, we exchanged smiles, which was enough to initiate a conversation about the usual in a hospital- ailments of our respective patients and professions!
The latter created immense interest in me as he rattled off the entire ingredients of what he put in his henna: tea, coffee, walnut bark, onion juice, lemon juice, grated beetroot, amla, shikakai, betel nut... whew! A henna korma, it was! I marvelled at his discovery and innovativeness, and applauded him for his research! I wondered how exotic and complicated his concoction would be and decided to reduce the stress of the henna users who also read my column. I have given some very effective natural recipes for you. Please remember henna should always be applied to clean hair and rinsed out with water only.
The hair should then be oiled and shampooed the next day.
For those of you just beginning to use henna for conditioning, mix the following-
200gms henna powder
20gms burnt amla powder
20gms shikakai powder
Juice of one lemon
For those who want dark burgundy colour hair, mix-
200gms henna
250ml brewed and strained black tea water
20gms burnt amla powder
2tsp coffee powder
20ml walnut bark brew (should be 20gms walnut bark simmered in 200ml water and reduced to 20ml)
For a deep blue-black colour, mix:
200gms henna
250ml strained tea water
5gms indigo powder(a highly potent and effective herb) used since the time of Cleopatra herself for colouring hair
10gms brahmi powder
So, my friends now that you have some of my very special natural henna recipes, do avoid making a henna korma and becoming a reincarnation of Archie Andrews!
