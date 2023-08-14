Henna ka Korma: Natural Henna Colour Recipes

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

A few days ago, when my father was unwell, I was sitting in a hospital lobby, taking in the world like a zombie, when a particular person’s henna-dyed head, caught my eye. I stared so blatantly at the gentleman, that he had to come and sit next to me. Not wanting to be rude, we exchanged smiles, which was enough to initiate a conversation about the usual in a hospital- ailments of our respective patients and professions!

The latter created immense interest in me as he rattled off the entire ingredients of what he put in his henna: tea, coffee, walnut bark, onion juice, lemon juice, grated beetroot, amla, shikakai, betel nut... whew! A henna korma, it was! I marvelled at his discovery and innovativeness, and applauded him for his research! I wondered how exotic and complicated his concoction would be and decided to reduce the stress of the henna users who also read my column. I have given some very effective natural recipes for you. Please remember henna should always be applied to clean hair and rinsed out with water only.

The hair should then be oiled and shampooed the next day.

For those of you just beginning to use henna for conditioning, mix the following-

 200gms henna powder

 20gms burnt amla powder

 20gms shikakai powder

 Juice of one lemon

For those who want dark burgundy colour hair, mix-

 200gms henna

 250ml brewed and strained black tea water

 20gms burnt amla powder

 2tsp coffee powder

 20ml walnut bark brew (should be 20gms walnut bark simmered in 200ml water and reduced to 20ml)

For a deep blue-black colour, mix:

 200gms henna

 250ml strained tea water

 5gms indigo powder(a highly potent and effective herb) used since the time of Cleopatra herself for colouring hair

 10gms brahmi powder

 So, my friends now that you have some of my very special natural henna recipes, do avoid making a henna korma and becoming a reincarnation of Archie Andrews!

suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert @suparnatrikha

