Tints and tones: Anavila Misra's Saar; pre-festive collection 2023

Rupam Jain By

Express News Service

Rooted in Indian ethos, Anavila believes in redefining comfort, luxury and elegance for today’s woman. With their thoughtful creations, they strive to add meaning to sustainable fashion.

The journey that began more than a decade ago has evolved in the last few years, while firmly holding on to their core values of creating comfort through innovation and design working closely with artisanal clusters. Anavila now presents Saar, their pre-festive collection, 2023.

“The way different colours interact with each other is fascinating and that forms the core highlight of this collection,” Anavila Misra, founder and designer of Anavila, tells us, as she shares more details about the collection with us.

What is Saar inspired by?

Saar, our pre-festive collection 2023 is inspired by the Rajput School of Miniature Painting. Saar translates into the process of colour mixing in the miniature painting school. It is the process where an artist mixes various tints and tones in a shell palette; it is the chemical reaction of the minerals and extracted salts forming bright reds and warm yellows; and it is the emotion evoked within a miniature painting.

How different is this collection from your previous ones?

For this collection, we’ve tried new silhouettes and also brought our classic Nova sets back in new textiles and colours. The saris showcase Saar, the process of colour blending through plaids, motifs and borders of miniature paintings.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

Bundi frescos are like magical paintings on walls that tell stories with their vibrant colours and intricate designs. They’re like windows to another time, capturing the beauty and tales of the past in a stunning way.

What are the colours you have chosen?

The colour palette for this collection is inspired by classic Rajput paintings. Rani pinks and yellows in the costumes of figures, Rukh greens in the forest and the midnight blue of the skies come together to form this festive palette.

And what about the fabrics in this collection?

Fine khadi silks and handwoven linens along with handwoven organza and handwoven linen zari are the fabrics used in this collection.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

Along with our classic silhouettes of Nova, we have introduced kameez sets and yoke kurta sets with appliqué details, which are both easy and flattering.

Rs 15,000 to Rs 86,000.

On till August 26. 11 am to 7.30 pm.

At Amethyst, Royapettah

Also available online. rupam@newindianexpress. com @rupsjain

