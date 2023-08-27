Home Lifestyle Fashion

Can and able: An inclusivity collab featuring works by neurodiverse individuals

Amardeep Designs collaborates with Sketch for a unique furniture range that leverages the creative skills of neurodiverse young adults 

Published: 27th August 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Photo featuring furniture displaying artworks created by children with autism and  Down Syndrome. 

Photo featuring furniture displaying artworks created by children with autism and  Down Syndrome. 

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

You can call it inclusivity of an exclusive kind. Amardeep Designs, a Delhi-based family-run furniture manufacturing business, has joined hands with Mumbai’s Sketch, a clothing brand for a one-of-a-kind collection. It will feature furniture displaying artworks created by children with autism and 
Down Syndrome. 

Art has long been recognised as a medium of expression for people with special needs. Recognising its beauty, and with a mission to reimagine the “furniture of tomorrow”, Amardeep Designs approached Sketch with the idea of putting their fabric on furniture pieces, and at the same time, raise awareness about accessibility and inclusion in offices, schools, restaurants and hospitals where the brand provides its products. 

Neurodiverse individuals are frequently marginalised and not given enough opportunity to participate in society. The aim of both the brands was to change the narrative by showcasing and leveraging their skills in modern, commercial design. This entailed printing the art pieces on the upholstery fabric and then fitting it onto the furniture. All the works have been created by seven young adults with autism or Down Syndrome. 

“We hope these pieces will be recognised as a mark of inclusion, as we intend to keep them in spaces that have an inclusive workforce and meet accessible design guidelines. Every product will symbolise the values and culture of the company or institute that embodies it,” says Devesh Shah, head of business development at Amardeep Designs.

Agrees Sketch founder, Nikhita Kapur: “We believe that through intentional design and communication, we can make inclusion a part of everyday conversation, and influence young people to be more empathetic in their day-to-day lives.”

In addition to changing the narrative around what neurodiverse people can achieve, the pieces are both beautiful as well as functional. They are designed to fit seamlessly into any modern home, hospitality or office space. Currently, there are eight designs in the collection, which is set to expand by bringing in more designs as well as artists. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amardeep Designs Sketch Autism Down Syndrome furniture artworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp