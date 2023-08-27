Can and able: An inclusivity collab featuring works by neurodiverse individuals

Manjul Misra By

Express News Service

You can call it inclusivity of an exclusive kind. Amardeep Designs, a Delhi-based family-run furniture manufacturing business, has joined hands with Mumbai’s Sketch, a clothing brand for a one-of-a-kind collection. It will feature furniture displaying artworks created by children with autism and

Down Syndrome.

Art has long been recognised as a medium of expression for people with special needs. Recognising its beauty, and with a mission to reimagine the “furniture of tomorrow”, Amardeep Designs approached Sketch with the idea of putting their fabric on furniture pieces, and at the same time, raise awareness about accessibility and inclusion in offices, schools, restaurants and hospitals where the brand provides its products.

Neurodiverse individuals are frequently marginalised and not given enough opportunity to participate in society. The aim of both the brands was to change the narrative by showcasing and leveraging their skills in modern, commercial design. This entailed printing the art pieces on the upholstery fabric and then fitting it onto the furniture. All the works have been created by seven young adults with autism or Down Syndrome.

“We hope these pieces will be recognised as a mark of inclusion, as we intend to keep them in spaces that have an inclusive workforce and meet accessible design guidelines. Every product will symbolise the values and culture of the company or institute that embodies it,” says Devesh Shah, head of business development at Amardeep Designs.

Agrees Sketch founder, Nikhita Kapur: “We believe that through intentional design and communication, we can make inclusion a part of everyday conversation, and influence young people to be more empathetic in their day-to-day lives.”

In addition to changing the narrative around what neurodiverse people can achieve, the pieces are both beautiful as well as functional. They are designed to fit seamlessly into any modern home, hospitality or office space. Currently, there are eight designs in the collection, which is set to expand by bringing in more designs as well as artists.

