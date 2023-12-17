A nod to Nordic grace: Norse Brands brings the best of Scandinavian comfort and elegance 

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Arti Gudal’s journey has been a rollercoaster, marked by highs and lows. Amid these vicissitudes, the Mumbai-based CEO and founder of Norse Brands, a home and lifestyle company curating premier products from the Nordic countries, discovered the equilibrium essential for navigating the demanding yet rewarding entrepreneurial realm.

As she introduces the new Nordic Sleep by Fossflakes collection, and the Danish luxury glassware brand Frederick Bagger Copenhagen, in the Indian market, Gudal ensures that each product mirrors her unwavering dedication to perfection, elegance and innovation.

cocktail glasses; wine glasses;

storage jars

As an astute observer of the rapidly metamorphosing world, “lifestyle changes” is a phrase, which has become etched in her consciousness, and drives almost all her design-related decisions. “These words have become commonplace since Covid, when people realised the crucial link between their health and lifestyle.

Whether it’s food, fitness or sleep, wellbeing has become top priority. To that end, we introduced Nordic Sleep by Fossflakes, a range of healthcare pillows and duvets made with a filling of polyethene, a breathable form of plastic with small pores to allow air to pass through (no feathers or down filling, which harm nature),” she says.

The pillows—both regular and supportive—are designed ergonomically. Their arch construction helps rest the head, neck and body. Other unique products include the U pillow for pregnant women, and the chiropractic pillow to reduce stiffness and pain in the neck, and to ease migraines. Those suffering from sciatica will find relief in the knee-ankle pillow, the baby sleepers come in handy to hold the little one when in the cradle.

“Odour-free, organic, hypoallergenic and dust-free, all our products uphold the simplicity and functionality characteristic of the Scandinavian design ethos,” says the founder. Rooted in a minimal, clean approach, there is nothing superfluous about the Nordic design sensibility. “It strips back the unnecessary, showcasing only the essential elements of a product, making it timeless,” Gudal adds.

Bringing these products to India was an easy decision given the similarities between the two cultures. The shared emphasis on sustainable design and an inclination towards incorporating nature-inspired elements demonstrate the creative connection between their home aesthetics. Both value heritage and often rely on traditional craftsmanship and culture.

Arti Gudal

Keeping with the Nordic belief of classic design, and catering to Indians’ affinity for modern functionality, Frederick Bagger luxury glassware stands out with its artisanship and use of premium materials. “Crafted from mouth-blown crystals, the collection features objects for both formal occasions and everyday use. There are elegant serving bowls for snacks and desserts, and sculptural vases, which are created to enhance the beauty of floral displays,” she says.

Gudal is constantly contemplating what she can introduce next. And, helping her stay focused and motivated are her strong relationships, especially with her cofounders Bala Venkatesan and Henrik Haagen; her two children, Aditya and Aditi, along with her parents and husband. Above all, she’s found incredible strength in nurturing patience, a quality, which has helped her weather the difficulties—she saw her parent’s business crumble to the ground, resulting in an uncertainty about the future. The good part is that each experience has made her stronger and wiser, and she uses this knowledge to step boldly into the future.

