Roving rugs: Carpets in new Studio by Agni collection inspired by nomadic wanderlust

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The story of the great nomads and their thirst for exploration has taken the floor through a new range of winter rugs by Studio by Agni. An invitation to tread the threads of nomadic history, every rug in the collection unfurls stories of resourcefulness, resilience and an indomitable spirit, which has endured countless voyages across the diverse landscapes of the world. The pieces not only evoke nostalgia but also preserve history.

The lines, angles and fluid patterns come together in continuous symmetry. Archetypal geometric elements—circles for wholeness, spirals for life’s journey and growth, zigzags for the ebb and flow of water, diamonds for protection, chevrons for strength, triangles for balance and squares for groundedness—weave together nomadic values, traditions and way of life.

“The motifs are custodians of cultural perseverance and identity in the modern world, and add an unparalleled richness when incorporated into contemporary products,” says the Jaipur-based founder, Anushka Ahuja, who describes the latest offering as traditional yet cosmopolitan, functional yet sophisticated.

Take the dexterously crafted pure-wool rug Brona, which boasts over 1,200 knots woven into a distressed antique design, or the Oscolo with its floral motifs in earthy blue tones. Anjina, on the other hand, created with multi-coloured yarns is a testimony to a nomad’s kaleidoscope of experiences, the highs and lows of life represented in the subtle and brighter use of threads respectively,” says 27-year-old Ahuja, who has paid special attention to the palette, which combines both warm tones and richer pigments.

For instance, mustard, which stands for energy and abundance, has been used as a prominent accent; and blue is reminiscent of the open sky, depicting freedom.

“The nomads have bestowed us with a great legacy, which must be preserved. Ours is a tiny step in that vein,” says Ahuja, who believes selecting the right rug is as crucial as the rug itself. “Rectangular rugs are excellent for open-plan spaces, while circular ones are ideal for compact ones. Runner rugs accentuate long corridors, and squares are suited as placements under furniture. Amorphous shapes add quirk and playfulness,” she says, adding, “Whether the threads of rugs tie into a thematic vision or retain an abstract form, they will remain one of the greatest storytellers of all time.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The story of the great nomads and their thirst for exploration has taken the floor through a new range of winter rugs by Studio by Agni. An invitation to tread the threads of nomadic history, every rug in the collection unfurls stories of resourcefulness, resilience and an indomitable spirit, which has endured countless voyages across the diverse landscapes of the world. The pieces not only evoke nostalgia but also preserve history. The lines, angles and fluid patterns come together in continuous symmetry. Archetypal geometric elements—circles for wholeness, spirals for life’s journey and growth, zigzags for the ebb and flow of water, diamonds for protection, chevrons for strength, triangles for balance and squares for groundedness—weave together nomadic values, traditions and way of life. “The motifs are custodians of cultural perseverance and identity in the modern world, and add an unparalleled richness when incorporated into contemporary products,” says the Jaipur-based founder, Anushka Ahuja, who describes the latest offering as traditional yet cosmopolitan, functional yet sophisticated. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Take the dexterously crafted pure-wool rug Brona, which boasts over 1,200 knots woven into a distressed antique design, or the Oscolo with its floral motifs in earthy blue tones. Anjina, on the other hand, created with multi-coloured yarns is a testimony to a nomad’s kaleidoscope of experiences, the highs and lows of life represented in the subtle and brighter use of threads respectively,” says 27-year-old Ahuja, who has paid special attention to the palette, which combines both warm tones and richer pigments. For instance, mustard, which stands for energy and abundance, has been used as a prominent accent; and blue is reminiscent of the open sky, depicting freedom. “The nomads have bestowed us with a great legacy, which must be preserved. Ours is a tiny step in that vein,” says Ahuja, who believes selecting the right rug is as crucial as the rug itself. “Rectangular rugs are excellent for open-plan spaces, while circular ones are ideal for compact ones. Runner rugs accentuate long corridors, and squares are suited as placements under furniture. Amorphous shapes add quirk and playfulness,” she says, adding, “Whether the threads of rugs tie into a thematic vision or retain an abstract form, they will remain one of the greatest storytellers of all time.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp