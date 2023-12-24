The new crown jewel: Isharya's latest line is fit for a 'modern maharani'

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The latest collection by Mumbai-based jewellery brand, Isharya, is a reflection of its dynamic co-founder, Gauri Tandon’s unwavering passion for her craft. Titled Modern Maharani VI, it draws inspiration from the opulence and grandeur of the traditional figure of a maharani, and blends it with contemporary elements to suit today’s tastes.

“This is the sixth collection under this series,” says Tandon, who has seen massive success with her sparkling mirrors and CZ-encrusted pieces since the brand launched in 2004. “It’s now time for fresh iterations to take centre stage,” she adds.

In this range, the framework for her signature polki setting is largely abstract. There are some geometric shapes and asymmetrical elements along with angular patterns. “Polki-cut mirrors have been placed alongside vibrant gemstones such as turquoise and emerald hydro stone. The craftsmanship encompasses 3D patterns, uneven cuts and ancient setting techniques like the talaf, which involves the use of hand-cut dome stone. It is then affixed onto metal, resulting in stunning, custom-designed pieces with modern settings like bezel, which surrounds and holds the centre stone with a continuous band of metal. These metallic jewels feature CZ and 18-karat gold plating,” she says.

Motifs such as snakes, turtles and dice, inspired by art movements like Cubism, have also been incorporated into the new line. “Given the changing jewellery-wearing habits, design diversity is of utmost importance today. Therefore, we did not want to categorise the collection based on traditional or modern distinctions, and make it cosmopolitan instead. People can wear the pieces for a spectrum of occasions,” she says. The bold, eye-catching pieces indeed make for a striking statement, whether they are paired with a sari, lehenga or something experimental like a boho chic jumpsuit.

Talking about jewellery trends, Tandon says, “Keep an eye out for edgier and maximalist versions of pearls, which continue to gain popularity among fashion enthusiasts. There is also a resurgence of body jewellery, including nail extensions, body chains, and jewelled bras.”

After the successful debut of Modern Maharani, and another line of jewellery launched before it—Isharya High—which was a premium destination jewellery collection crafted with rêve crystals and emerald doublets, her next venture is a curation of pieces under Rs 5,000. “The idea is to create a line that can be worn from AM to PM—timeless jewellery for every hour,” Tandon says.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

