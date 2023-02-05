Kind is the new cool: Vegan luxury handbags and belts

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

It is no secret that the leather and tanning industry, besides being anti-animal, is one of the most polluting ones in the world, which uses carcinogens that affect the health of workers and toxic waste that finds its way into our waterways. The global fashion industry has devised a stylish way to overcome that—vegan leather. That may well be an oxymoron, but it is fast becoming an obsession with the uber-cool around the world.

Joining the guilt-free fashion bandwagon is designer Anita Dongre, who has just launched a line of vegan luxury handbags and belts. The line encourages patrons to be kind when it comes to fashion. “Material sciences have presented us with leather alternatives that are luxurious and high quality, while being cruelty-free and environment-friendly. This line is created for women who wear their values on their sleeves, a philosophy of fashion that includes conscious, ethical, and timelessly elegant pieces,” says Dongre.

Dongre uses MIRUM (a plant- based material), which is 100 percent natural. A favourite of many vegan brands around the world, it is also fully recyclable and bio-neutral, which means leaving a much smaller footprint after its time is up. Key pieces include the statement-making Swan Mini Grab bag, the Birds of a Feather Crossbody bag and belt, Nocturnal Glass Beaded bag, Champagne Gold Glass Beaded bag, and the Haathi belt, inspired by nature and Dongre’s love for animals. The collection also features handcrafted bags made with recycled glass beads. Incidentally, 5 percent of the proceeds from this line are to be donated to the India Animal Fund.

It is no secret that the leather and tanning industry, besides being anti-animal, is one of the most polluting ones in the world, which uses carcinogens that affect the health of workers and toxic waste that finds its way into our waterways. The global fashion industry has devised a stylish way to overcome that—vegan leather. That may well be an oxymoron, but it is fast becoming an obsession with the uber-cool around the world. Joining the guilt-free fashion bandwagon is designer Anita Dongre, who has just launched a line of vegan luxury handbags and belts. The line encourages patrons to be kind when it comes to fashion. “Material sciences have presented us with leather alternatives that are luxurious and high quality, while being cruelty-free and environment-friendly. This line is created for women who wear their values on their sleeves, a philosophy of fashion that includes conscious, ethical, and timelessly elegant pieces,” says Dongre. Dongre uses MIRUM (a plant- based material), which is 100 percent natural. A favourite of many vegan brands around the world, it is also fully recyclable and bio-neutral, which means leaving a much smaller footprint after its time is up. Key pieces include the statement-making Swan Mini Grab bag, the Birds of a Feather Crossbody bag and belt, Nocturnal Glass Beaded bag, Champagne Gold Glass Beaded bag, and the Haathi belt, inspired by nature and Dongre’s love for animals. The collection also features handcrafted bags made with recycled glass beads. Incidentally, 5 percent of the proceeds from this line are to be donated to the India Animal Fund.