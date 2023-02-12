Baroque ‘n’ roll: New festive edits from Fashion designer Rocky S

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Think grace. Think grandeur. Think Rocky S. For someone who’s been in the field of fashion this long, there’s nothing jaded about this Mumbai designer’s collections, as has become the case with a lot of others these days. Twenty-eight years on, the magic is more than intact. What has also remained unchanged is his passion for Baroque. His latest festive edit is proof.

The 17th-century style used contrast, movement, exuberant detail, deep colour, grandeur, and surprise to achieve a sense of awe. Qualities most frequently associated with it are sensuous richness, drama, dynamism and a tendency to blur distinctions between the various arts.

Rocky S

All of these can be used to describe the collection, a culmination of meticulous hand embroideries with the brand’s in-house craftsmanship defining a timeless and luxurious design. Raw silk, mulmul, net and chanderi embellished with custom ornaments are at the core of the silhouettes, which are fitted at the waist and flared at the bottom. The colour palette is balanced, with largely pastels tints––beiges, blues, greens and pinks.

Also featured is the 52-year-old designer’s signature patchwork, with an emphasis on botanical prints. The lehengas have exquisite beaded deep-neck blouses, many of which can also be paired with airy organza saris. Gowns are also part of the collection.

“Brides and bridesmaids are an important demographic for our company. We recognise the significance of the special day and strive to provide products and services that make the planning process and the big day as stress-free and enjoyable as possible,” says Rocky.

Has his own fashion journey been as stress-free and enjoyable? “It’s had its ups and downs, but it has always involved learning new things. I have developed fresh perspectives and acquired valuable lessons from each obstacle,” says the designer, adding that through it all, he has gained a profound awareness of the fashion industry and the creative process, as well as the ability and self-assurance to produce designs that have a real impact. Also, being a traveller at heart, he says his experiences have opened his eyes to new design trends and aesthetics.

What’s a must-have for every woman? “Saris, without a doubt. They are versatile and timeless pieces, ideal for both everyday wear and special occasions. It is an important part of preserving and celebrating our cultural heritage,” says the designer.

Rocky, who opened his flagship store in Mumbai last September, is now looking forward to the launch of a new menswear collection. Simultaneously, he is also working on his Fall Winter 2023/24 collection.

So, what is the look to wear in 2023?

“Sheer textiles most definitely. Any ensemble is made more sensuous and glamorous by the fabric’s semi-transparent quality,” he asserts, adding, “Sheer can be used in a multitude of ways to produce distinctive looks on everything, from dresses and tops to slacks and skirts. For individuals looking to make a statement with their wardrobe choices and add a dash of drama and elegance, this trend is ideal.”

