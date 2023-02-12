Curios and curiouser: Unique collection of antiquities, works of art by The Studio

Noor Anand Chawla By

Express News Service

Stylist and influencer Pavitra Sagar from Chennai knows what she likes. And when she gushes, yes gushes, about something, one is bound to stop and take notice.

“Filled with delightful antiques and vintage curios, Heritage Blend- the Studio is a must-visit for me when styling homes. I love that they also customise and create installations or sculptures according to the client’s needs. My favourite buy so far has been an old gold Garuda figurine and am always on the lookout for exciting pieces to add to my collection,” she says.

Aishwarya Srikkanth

Sagar is just one of many happy customers of this unique service that offers repurposed curios, antiquities and other works of art. Though based in Chennai, the studio ships its ware pan-India and has made

a name for itself as a one-stop shop for rare and unique items, ever since its launch in 2019.

What makes the studio stand out, even more, is the fact that it is owned by a curator certified by no less than Sotheby’s London. Founder Aishwarya Srikkanth, a student of art history, dabbled in various fields of design before narrowing in on her true passion––sourcing antiques.

From striking bronze and gold figurines to exquisitely crafted wooden boxes with many a secret drawer, urns of various sizes and ornate metal tools that hark back to simpler times, the brand’s treasure trove is a collector’s dream. As lovely as the objects themselves may be, one cannot deny that their true charm lies in the fact they’re all-one-of-a-kind, as rarely can the same piece be sourced again, once sold.

Burmese bowl offerings

“We source objects from not just across the country but across the globe, which is why our product line ranges from paperweights to larger-than-life vahanams,” says Srikkanth.

The focus mainly is on antiques with the potential to be repurposed into unique pieces. “Our speciality is breathing new life into objects with a little tweaking or a lick of paint,” she adds.

The studio’s USP lies in being sustainable and affordable, unlike others in the domain. In this regard, Srikkanth points to their unique concept called ‘10k Thursdays’. As part of this, every Thursday, she shares a few pieces from under rs 10,000 on the studio’s Instagram page to help rope in new clients.

As she says, “The main aim is to make the pieces accessible to the common man and to encourage people to appreciate our rich heritage.”

Stylist and influencer Pavitra Sagar from Chennai knows what she likes. And when she gushes, yes gushes, about something, one is bound to stop and take notice. “Filled with delightful antiques and vintage curios, Heritage Blend- the Studio is a must-visit for me when styling homes. I love that they also customise and create installations or sculptures according to the client’s needs. My favourite buy so far has been an old gold Garuda figurine and am always on the lookout for exciting pieces to add to my collection,” she says. Aishwarya SrikkanthSagar is just one of many happy customers of this unique service that offers repurposed curios, antiquities and other works of art. Though based in Chennai, the studio ships its ware pan-India and has made a name for itself as a one-stop shop for rare and unique items, ever since its launch in 2019. What makes the studio stand out, even more, is the fact that it is owned by a curator certified by no less than Sotheby’s London. Founder Aishwarya Srikkanth, a student of art history, dabbled in various fields of design before narrowing in on her true passion––sourcing antiques. From striking bronze and gold figurines to exquisitely crafted wooden boxes with many a secret drawer, urns of various sizes and ornate metal tools that hark back to simpler times, the brand’s treasure trove is a collector’s dream. As lovely as the objects themselves may be, one cannot deny that their true charm lies in the fact they’re all-one-of-a-kind, as rarely can the same piece be sourced again, once sold. Burmese bowl offerings“We source objects from not just across the country but across the globe, which is why our product line ranges from paperweights to larger-than-life vahanams,” says Srikkanth. The focus mainly is on antiques with the potential to be repurposed into unique pieces. “Our speciality is breathing new life into objects with a little tweaking or a lick of paint,” she adds. The studio’s USP lies in being sustainable and affordable, unlike others in the domain. In this regard, Srikkanth points to their unique concept called ‘10k Thursdays’. As part of this, every Thursday, she shares a few pieces from under rs 10,000 on the studio’s Instagram page to help rope in new clients. As she says, “The main aim is to make the pieces accessible to the common man and to encourage people to appreciate our rich heritage.”