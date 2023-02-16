Home Lifestyle Fashion

One Minute Saree makes presence felt during India Beach Fashion Week 2023

Indo-American Sasha Revankar presented 14 different looks during the fashion show with the aim to keep the saree relevant in the modern age and for future generations.

Published: 16th February 2023

Sasha Revankar

Sasha Revankar, owner of One Minute Saree, a direct-to-consumer online saree brand, at the India Beach Fashion Week 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DIWAR (Goa): One Minute Saree, a direct-to-consumer online saree brand founded by Indo-American Sasha Revankar, was at the centre of attention during the India Beach Fashion Week 2023, which culminated in Goa on Tuesday.

Revankar presented 14 different looks during the fashion show with the aim to keep the saree relevant in the modern age and for future generations.

"One minute saree concept is for the people like me who are residing in the US. This concept is basically to make it easier and accessible to the people, especially the younger generation who are worried about hassles of wearing a saree," the designer told PTI at the sidelines of the event.

According to Revankar, the traditional way of wearing a saree is really complicated "unless you have a company who is teaching you".

She said One Minute Saree concept was introduced "so that anybody can wear saree."

"Being based in the USA, there is a lot of popularity for Indian weddings. So, we wanted to make wearing a saree possible," the designer added.

She said that she was ready to launch the company in March 2020.

"I had put some advertisements on Facebook and the very next day it was lockdown. With one advertisement, my cousin sent me a message and she said that her friend found this as a great concept," Revankar said.

It took two years for the official launch, she added.

"We wanted to stay sincere and keep the integrity of saree. But we want to make it easy to wear. We take genuine saree and make it easy to wear," she said.

