Home Lifestyle Fashion

Just in Time

Carl F Bucherer launches a special Capsule Collection of its five bestsellers to mark the brand’s 135th anniversary

Published: 19th February 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Express News Service

The year 2023 marks the 135th anniversary of the Lucerne-based Swiss watchmaker Carl F Bucherer, the perfect time to enter a new era. It has, therefore, launched CFB’s Capsule Collection, which is not only a special edition to mark the milestone, but also represents a departure from every other product presentation in the brand’s long history, signalling a focus on new horizons. The five watches—-all of which reimagine bestsellers from the brand’s portfolio—make a powerful statement for a dynamic target market.

In line with Bucherer’s pioneering spirit, the brand has turned to forged carbon, the element at the heart of life as we know it, in the creation of each of the five watches. For many, the flagship will be the Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral Black, limited to 30 pieces and featuring a COSC-certified chronometer––striking, innovative and technically superb, inside and out.

Others will see every day of their future in the Manero Peripheral Perpetual Calendar Black, limited to 88 pieces. Inside the forged carbon case with a titanium container is a CFB A2055 manufacture caliber with a perpetual calendar and moon-phase functions.

The Manero Flyback Black is one of the brand’s most popular watches. It has a DLC-coated stainless-steel case with a deep black matte lacquered surface. The CFB 1970 caliber features chronograph and flyback functions. The Heritage BiCompax Annual Black is another favourite. Its CFB 1972 caliber delivers an annual calendar function, which means the date only has to be changed once a year.

The last of the watches crafted from forged carbon and titanium is the Manero Peripheral BigDate Black, limited to 188 pieces. It takes its name from the big bold date aperture at 11 o’clock. The dial is rounded out with a weekday indicator and small seconds, and power reserve subdials––an impressive amount of information available at a glance.

A launch plan as unique as the Capsule Collection was aimed to create a bond with watch fans around the world by unveiling each of the five new timepieces in a different cosmopolitan city––Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Bengaluru––on the same day, on January 31. Each city having played an important role for the three generations of the Bucherer family over the past 135 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp