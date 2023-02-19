Just in Time

Express News Service By

Express News Service

The year 2023 marks the 135th anniversary of the Lucerne-based Swiss watchmaker Carl F Bucherer, the perfect time to enter a new era. It has, therefore, launched CFB’s Capsule Collection, which is not only a special edition to mark the milestone, but also represents a departure from every other product presentation in the brand’s long history, signalling a focus on new horizons. The five watches—-all of which reimagine bestsellers from the brand’s portfolio—make a powerful statement for a dynamic target market.

In line with Bucherer’s pioneering spirit, the brand has turned to forged carbon, the element at the heart of life as we know it, in the creation of each of the five watches. For many, the flagship will be the Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral Black, limited to 30 pieces and featuring a COSC-certified chronometer––striking, innovative and technically superb, inside and out.

Others will see every day of their future in the Manero Peripheral Perpetual Calendar Black, limited to 88 pieces. Inside the forged carbon case with a titanium container is a CFB A2055 manufacture caliber with a perpetual calendar and moon-phase functions.

The Manero Flyback Black is one of the brand’s most popular watches. It has a DLC-coated stainless-steel case with a deep black matte lacquered surface. The CFB 1970 caliber features chronograph and flyback functions. The Heritage BiCompax Annual Black is another favourite. Its CFB 1972 caliber delivers an annual calendar function, which means the date only has to be changed once a year.

The last of the watches crafted from forged carbon and titanium is the Manero Peripheral BigDate Black, limited to 188 pieces. It takes its name from the big bold date aperture at 11 o’clock. The dial is rounded out with a weekday indicator and small seconds, and power reserve subdials––an impressive amount of information available at a glance.

A launch plan as unique as the Capsule Collection was aimed to create a bond with watch fans around the world by unveiling each of the five new timepieces in a different cosmopolitan city––Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Bengaluru––on the same day, on January 31. Each city having played an important role for the three generations of the Bucherer family over the past 135 years.

