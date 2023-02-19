Simply Ferntastic

Home Lifestyle Fashion

Indoor ferns are the best if you want a lush, tropical feel for your home.Our pick of the top five that thrive in Indian climate

By Express News Service
Bird’s Nest Fern
(Asplenium nidus)
One of the best types of indoor ferns, its glossy, light green and lance-shaped fronds look like
a bird’s nest, hence the name. The edges also have a wavy look to them.

Staghorn Fern (Platycerium)
As the name suggests, the fronds of this fern resemble the horns of a deer. They have
a leathery texture with a thin layer of tiny hair. Does best in bright, indirect light.

Holly Fern
(Cyrtomium falcatum)
The glossy, deep green and segmented fronds of holly, with their waxy texture, make a bold statement in homes. Hardy,  and resilient in nature, it prefers high humidity for optimum growth.

Blue Star Fern
(Phlebodium aureum)
This fern is popular for its stunning rosette of blue-green fronds. To make sure it achieves the best colour, keep the plant in a location where it gets a lot of bright but indirect sunlight.

Boston Fern
(Nephrolepis exaltata)
Among the lushest and prettiest of all, this is easy to maintain and also cleanses indoor air by eliminating VOCs like xylene, toluene and formaldehyde.

