Beauty: Nothing made up about it

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Fads are fleeting, but while they last, they’re a lot of fun. For beauty enthusiasts who love to stay ahead

of the curve, here are the trends that will have legs in 2023.

Ahead of its time

Think surreal and unreal, unimaginable and unexpected, but Futura is all that and more. Inspired by the appeal of the metaverse, the phenomenon traverses a neoteric yet the outlandish approach to beauty––much like a sci-fi movie where everything is outré and a figment of somebody’s crazy imagination.

Brightly painted eyebrows, holographic highlighters, metallic eyeliners and even eyeliner stickers in shimmery gold, silver and bronze will make their presence clear as a bell. Jelly nails from the 90s are making a comeback, only this time the theme is stained-glass look in delicious fruity shades such as blueberry cheesecake, strawberry jelly and orange marmalade.

Best of both worlds

Multi-functional makeup that doubles up as skincare is cutting a dash. Think primers with moisturisers, mascaras with eyelash-friendly ingredients such as aloe vera, lip tints with natural oils, foundations with SPF, lipsticks with Vitamin E, and BB creams with collagen-boosting ingredients.

“Even the use of the best foundations, concealers or correctors can damage the skin’s protective barrier. When makeup is infused with actives––an ingredient addressing specific concerns––the skin benefits tremendously from the inside. These super-savvy hybrid formulations are all made with skin-loving ingredients and provide both protection and perfection,” says Delhi-based dermatologist Shamindi Dhawan.

Out of the dark

Grungy, bold, graphic. Nocturne is everything that comes alive at night. Some beauty experts think of it as a cross between night luxe and Indie sleaze; things that make a statement in terms of colour, texture or style.

Want specifics? Brick red lips or dark black ones, densely filled brows, hits of fluorescent eye shadow, off-beat hair dye such as purple or burgundy, moody lips, bleached eyebrows, and an octopus haircut… Nocturne is rebelliously eclectic.

True to nature

Over-the-top beauty is paving way for a minimalistic aesthetic once again and will be a highlight this year. Not a new trend, but one that has dug its heels deep into the market, this one’s all about “flushed cheeks, glazed doughnut skin, slicked-back hair, unkempt brows, lip and face oils instead of foundation, gloss in place of lip pigments,” shares Mumbai-based wellness and beauty expert Kinjal Parekh.

“The trend translates into an au naturel beauty aesthetic––an easy breezy beach vibe with dewy, sun-kissed skin, freckles peeking through the sheer foundation, loosely tied hair, and mermaid waves. An earthy colour palette completes this trend with rust, sienna brown, terracotta, turmeric and marigold,” she adds.

Looks to Try Out

Face gems, Gemini hair and Plumping lip mask

Face gems: They started as corner-of-the-eye embellishments, but those glittery, bougie flat-backed rhinestones have taken centre stage on the face with crystal bindis, Swarovski and stickers

Gemini hair: Two-toned tresses are going to be all the range in 2023. Not just the usual blond and bronze, or copper and brown combination, but idiosyncratic ones such as blue and lavender or pink and burgundy

Plumping lip masks: A peptide lip treatment that gives you pillowy-soft lips with a doughnut-glazed look, plumping lip masks are flooding the market for easy, affordable at-home treatment

Fads are fleeting, but while they last, they’re a lot of fun. For beauty enthusiasts who love to stay ahead of the curve, here are the trends that will have legs in 2023. Ahead of its time Think surreal and unreal, unimaginable and unexpected, but Futura is all that and more. Inspired by the appeal of the metaverse, the phenomenon traverses a neoteric yet the outlandish approach to beauty––much like a sci-fi movie where everything is outré and a figment of somebody’s crazy imagination. Brightly painted eyebrows, holographic highlighters, metallic eyeliners and even eyeliner stickers in shimmery gold, silver and bronze will make their presence clear as a bell. Jelly nails from the 90s are making a comeback, only this time the theme is stained-glass look in delicious fruity shades such as blueberry cheesecake, strawberry jelly and orange marmalade. Best of both worlds Multi-functional makeup that doubles up as skincare is cutting a dash. Think primers with moisturisers, mascaras with eyelash-friendly ingredients such as aloe vera, lip tints with natural oils, foundations with SPF, lipsticks with Vitamin E, and BB creams with collagen-boosting ingredients. “Even the use of the best foundations, concealers or correctors can damage the skin’s protective barrier. When makeup is infused with actives––an ingredient addressing specific concerns––the skin benefits tremendously from the inside. These super-savvy hybrid formulations are all made with skin-loving ingredients and provide both protection and perfection,” says Delhi-based dermatologist Shamindi Dhawan. Out of the dark Grungy, bold, graphic. Nocturne is everything that comes alive at night. Some beauty experts think of it as a cross between night luxe and Indie sleaze; things that make a statement in terms of colour, texture or style. Want specifics? Brick red lips or dark black ones, densely filled brows, hits of fluorescent eye shadow, off-beat hair dye such as purple or burgundy, moody lips, bleached eyebrows, and an octopus haircut… Nocturne is rebelliously eclectic. True to nature Over-the-top beauty is paving way for a minimalistic aesthetic once again and will be a highlight this year. Not a new trend, but one that has dug its heels deep into the market, this one’s all about “flushed cheeks, glazed doughnut skin, slicked-back hair, unkempt brows, lip and face oils instead of foundation, gloss in place of lip pigments,” shares Mumbai-based wellness and beauty expert Kinjal Parekh. “The trend translates into an au naturel beauty aesthetic––an easy breezy beach vibe with dewy, sun-kissed skin, freckles peeking through the sheer foundation, loosely tied hair, and mermaid waves. An earthy colour palette completes this trend with rust, sienna brown, terracotta, turmeric and marigold,” she adds. Looks to Try Out Face gems, Gemini hair and Plumping lip mask Face gems: They started as corner-of-the-eye embellishments, but those glittery, bougie flat-backed rhinestones have taken centre stage on the face with crystal bindis, Swarovski and stickers Gemini hair: Two-toned tresses are going to be all the range in 2023. Not just the usual blond and bronze, or copper and brown combination, but idiosyncratic ones such as blue and lavender or pink and burgundy Plumping lip masks: A peptide lip treatment that gives you pillowy-soft lips with a doughnut-glazed look, plumping lip masks are flooding the market for easy, affordable at-home treatment