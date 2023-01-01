Home Lifestyle Fashion

Beauty: Nothing made up about it

Over-the-top beauty is paving way for minimalistic aesthetic once again, and will be a highlight this year.

Published: 01st January 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

make up

For representational purposes

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Fads are fleeting, but while they last, they’re a lot of fun. For beauty enthusiasts who love to stay ahead
of the curve, here are the trends that will have legs in 2023.

Ahead of its time

Think surreal and unreal, unimaginable and unexpected, but Futura is all that and more. Inspired by the appeal of the metaverse, the phenomenon traverses a neoteric yet the outlandish approach to beauty––much like a sci-fi movie where everything is outré and a figment of somebody’s crazy imagination.

Brightly painted eyebrows, holographic highlighters, metallic eyeliners and even eyeliner stickers in shimmery gold, silver and bronze will make their presence clear as a bell. Jelly nails from the 90s are making a comeback, only this time the theme is stained-glass look in delicious fruity shades such as blueberry cheesecake, strawberry jelly and orange marmalade.

Best of both worlds

Multi-functional makeup that doubles up as skincare is cutting a dash. Think primers with moisturisers, mascaras with eyelash-friendly ingredients such as aloe vera, lip tints with natural oils, foundations with SPF, lipsticks with Vitamin E, and BB creams with collagen-boosting ingredients.

“Even the use of the best foundations, concealers or correctors can damage the skin’s protective barrier. When makeup is infused with actives––an ingredient addressing specific concerns––the skin benefits tremendously from the inside. These super-savvy hybrid formulations are all made with skin-loving ingredients and provide both protection and perfection,” says Delhi-based dermatologist Shamindi Dhawan.

Out of the dark

Grungy, bold, graphic. Nocturne is everything that comes alive at night. Some beauty experts think of it as a cross between night luxe and Indie sleaze; things that make a statement in terms of colour, texture or style.

Want specifics? Brick red lips or dark black ones, densely filled brows, hits of fluorescent eye shadow, off-beat hair dye such as purple or burgundy, moody lips, bleached eyebrows, and an octopus haircut… Nocturne is rebelliously eclectic.  

True to nature

Over-the-top beauty is paving way for a minimalistic aesthetic once again and will be a highlight this year. Not a new trend, but one that has dug its heels deep into the market, this one’s all about “flushed cheeks, glazed doughnut skin, slicked-back hair, unkempt brows, lip and face oils instead of foundation, gloss in place of lip pigments,” shares Mumbai-based wellness and beauty expert Kinjal Parekh.

“The trend translates into an au naturel beauty aesthetic––an easy breezy beach vibe with dewy, sun-kissed skin, freckles peeking through the sheer foundation, loosely tied hair, and mermaid waves. An earthy colour palette completes this trend with rust, sienna brown, terracotta, turmeric and marigold,” she adds.

Looks to Try Out

Face gems, Gemini hair and Plumping lip mask

Face gems: They started as corner-of-the-eye embellishments, but those glittery, bougie flat-backed rhinestones have taken centre stage on the face with crystal bindis, Swarovski and stickers

Gemini hair: Two-toned tresses are going to be all the range in 2023. Not just the usual blond and bronze, or copper and brown combination, but idiosyncratic ones such as blue and lavender or pink and burgundy

Plumping lip masks: A peptide lip treatment that gives you pillowy-soft lips with a doughnut-glazed look, plumping lip masks are flooding the market for easy, affordable at-home treatment

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
beauty beauty enthusiasts make up
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp