Biophilic home design: Rooting for the roots

Back to nature has been the New Age trope for years. Expect it to come of age in 2023. Bound to boom this year is biophilic home design—the art of building homes using natural and local resources, recycled materials, with ample light and ventilation and, most importantly, seamlessly blending outdoor and indoor greenery.

Adjusting the Nature Clock

During the pandemic, homes became sanctuaries where minds, bodies and souls went to heal and thrive. Says Lijo Jos of the Thrissur-based firm, Lijo-Reny Architects: “Ages ago, humans were connected with the elements—night meant sleep, sunlight was for waking up. Human bodies are not designed for staying in climatically controlled spaces, which affects them negatively.

Biophilic home design is meant to connect people better with nature. Rishabh Kapoor, founder of Delhi-based Design Deconstruct has a few reservations though. “I don’t see a return to the old days. I see a hybrid model evolving with outdoor areas being given a lot more importance in our cities rather than just adding the bare minimum balconies like today,” he says.

Vernacular Way Forward

Vernacular architecture is the basic form of biophilic design and has been popular in India for millennia, especially in rural areas. Modern architects and residents are now applying its principles to urban architecture. “There is definitely a shift in client mindsets. More conscious of their choices and decisions, they’re giving more thought to building material,” says Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, founders of the Raipur-based Azure Interiors.

Vernacular architecture

Thanks to the vagaries of Covid-19, the work-from-home culture is here to stay. Improved technology and connectivity have boosted productivity. As more and more offices adopt the hybrid work model, designated home office spaces are growing popular. “It could be a room, or a space sealed off from the living room or bedroom—such spaces have become de rigueur in most homes,” says Sangeeta Juneja of HomeDesign.

Grandmilennial Gusto

Granny-chic is giving way to grand millennial—a less kitschy, more sophisticated décor style. Grandmillenials—a term coined by Emma Brazilian for décor site House Beautiful—is supposed to be

‘new traditionalists’ in their late-20s and mid-30s, who believe that timeless and classic are good and can be made unique with their touch.

Read mixed textures, eye-catching embellishments and heirloom furniture, which have entered the design space big time. Devika Batra of House & Homez says, “This style uses a basic and simple colour palette with vintage pieces for the character. Big floral patterns add colour.”

