Warmly Chic: Check out SAND’s new collection

The Danish word Hygge is a popular aesthetic describing a mood of cosiness and “comfortable conviviality” with feelings of wellness and contentment. Hygge is a vibe, a mood, a feeling. It is also the name of SAND’s new collection that aims to speak straight to your soul.

An acronym for Such a Nice Day, SAND by designer Shirin Mann believes in a colour palette inspired by the calmness of nature—sand, black, ivory, dusty pink and natural. For its winter collection though, it has introduced three new shades that connote warmth—cinnamon, pine and night blue. Besides, handcrafted soft wool, pom tassels made with glass beads, playful beaded handcrafted buttons, loops and delicate collar detailing add charm to every ensemble.

So, along with fluid yet snug silhouettes like the brand’s signature kimono dresses and kaftans that offer both style and comfort, the winter collection has woollen scarves, co-ords, trenches and outerwear dresses that transition effortlessly from day to occasion wear. The collection sees the return of a few popular styles like the eclectic Johannesburg jumpsuit, now in cinnamon with a contrasting shawl.

The Tromso top comes with a detachable scarf, the Berlin woollen top has a prominent collar handcrafted with glistening glass beads while Glasgow Woollen Overlay is a one-size-fits-all cape.As with every collection, this too is about fine detailing and how you can style your outfit in different ways, multi-purposing it to look new every time you wear it.

