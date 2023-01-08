Home Lifestyle Fashion

Warmly Chic: Check out SAND’s new collection

Stay warm with SAND’s new collection, Hygge,which is all about cosy contentment

Published: 08th January 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Fashion

SAND’s new collection

By Express News Service

The Danish word Hygge is a popular aesthetic describing a mood of cosiness and “comfortable conviviality” with feelings of wellness and contentment. Hygge is a vibe, a mood, a feeling. It is also the name of SAND’s new collection that aims to speak straight to your soul.

An acronym for Such a Nice Day, SAND by designer Shirin Mann believes in a colour palette inspired by the calmness of nature—sand, black, ivory, dusty pink and natural. For its winter collection though, it has introduced three new shades that connote warmth—cinnamon, pine and night blue. Besides, handcrafted soft wool, pom tassels made with glass beads, playful beaded handcrafted buttons, loops and delicate collar detailing add charm to every ensemble.

So, along with fluid yet snug silhouettes like the brand’s signature kimono dresses and kaftans that offer both style and comfort, the winter collection has woollen scarves, co-ords, trenches and outerwear dresses that transition effortlessly from day to occasion wear. The collection sees the return of a few popular styles like the eclectic Johannesburg jumpsuit, now in cinnamon with a contrasting shawl.

The Tromso top comes with a detachable scarf, the Berlin woollen top has a prominent collar handcrafted with glistening glass beads while Glasgow Woollen Overlay is a one-size-fits-all cape.As with every collection, this too is about fine detailing and how you can style your outfit in different ways, multi-purposing it to look new every time you wear it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sand Shirin Mann
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp