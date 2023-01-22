Woven stories: Rug company 'Obeetee' collaborates with designer Anita Dalmia

By Express News Service

One of the largest and oldest handmade rugmakers in India, Obeetee is always looking out for new collaborations with artists and designers to add interesting new facets to its collections. For its new collaborative collection called ‘Farmhouse Chic’, the brand joins hands with Anita Dalmia, a Delhi-based interior designer, known for using elements from Indian mythology and culture in her designs.

Angelique Dhama, spokesperson and Chief Executive Officer, Obeetee Retail says, “Since its inception, our brand has worked to create a fusion of traditional Indian elements with modern aesthetics and design. With Anita, we are bringing the glint of blooming flowers, which breaks the spell by weaving into view and drawing the eye farther away. The surroundings reveal themselves as a carefully balanced tapestry

of nature, musical instruments and devotion.”

The new rug range is a tapestry of motifs of flora and fauna found in Indian art traditions such as Mughal miniatures and Rajasthani murals.

“Through this collection, I have made an effort to improve craftsmanship using modern technology graphics in an effort to help these traditions endure,” says Dalmia.

The designer has worked on numerous projects, including styling, clothing, graphics, and is also a painter. Her most recent endeavour involves creating highly customised home accessories and furnishings for her brand, HMSA Designs.

