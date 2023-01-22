Home Lifestyle Fashion

Woven stories: Rug company 'Obeetee' collaborates with designer Anita Dalmia

Rug company Obeetee collaborates with designer Anita Dalmia to bring a new wave of art into its weaves

Published: 22nd January 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

One of the largest and oldest handmade rugmakers in India, Obeetee is always looking out for new collaborations with artists and designers to add interesting new facets to its collections. For its new collaborative collection called ‘Farmhouse Chic’, the brand joins hands with Anita Dalmia, a Delhi-based interior designer, known for using elements from Indian mythology and culture in her designs.

Angelique Dhama, spokesperson and Chief Executive Officer, Obeetee Retail says, “Since its inception, our brand has worked to create a fusion of traditional Indian elements with modern aesthetics and design. With Anita, we are bringing the glint of blooming flowers, which breaks the spell by weaving into view and drawing the eye farther away. The surroundings reveal themselves as a carefully balanced tapestry
of nature, musical instruments and devotion.”

The new rug range is a tapestry of motifs of flora and fauna found in Indian art traditions such as Mughal miniatures and Rajasthani murals.

“Through this collection, I have made an effort to improve craftsmanship using modern technology graphics in an effort to help these traditions endure,” says Dalmia.

The designer has worked on numerous projects, including styling, clothing, graphics, and is also a painter. Her most recent endeavour involves creating highly customised home accessories and furnishings for her brand, HMSA Designs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Obeetee rugmakers Anita Dalmia
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp