Argent Allure

Fendi joins hands with Tiffany & Co to craft its iconic baguette in sterling silver to mark the bag’s silver jubilee

Published: 29th January 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 11:19 PM

By Express News Service
Express News Service

When two formidable luxury houses get together, the result is bound to be magic. Which is exactly the case with this collaboration between Italian maison Fendi and American icon Tiffany & Co. The occasion being a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette and its influence on the world. Created by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997, the bag has come to be a legend in its own right.

Worn under the arm like a loaf,the bag has become a cult object, a cultural phenomenon that immediately revolutionised the fashion industry by defining an archetype of style. Through this “hand in hand” initiative, Fendi has partnered with Tiffany makers—the artisans at the famed Tiffany & Co hollowware workshop in Rhode Island—bringing to life an exclusive Tiffany baguette bag in sterling silver.  

The makers crafted the bag over a period of four months, engraving it with lilies, the national flower of Italy, and roses, the official flower of New York State. While the form of the bag is crafted to specific size and shape, the floral design on the front was chased by hand into the sterling silver. Chasing is an age-old silversmithing technique used to sculpt the silver. Typically, in this process, shapes are formed out of silver before any patterns or details are added. The sterling silver Tiffany baguette, however, was crafted around the floral pattern itself.

In addition to this unique piece is a dedicated capsule of Tiffany baguettes in smooth leather, shiny croco leather with diamonds and silk satin. Offered in medium, nano and pico sizes, the bags also come in a signature Tiffany blue, of course.

