Hues you can use to paint your walls

Manjul Misra By

Express News Service

Let go of Lilac, Hang on to Peach

A lot of us use mauve or lilac in our bedrooms, but truth be told, it’s a rather flat colour that doesn’t do anything to prettify a room. But, if you like a floral and feminine feel, alluring apricot or a pretty peach are just the fit. Their rich and earthy undertones are distinct enough to make a statement without overpowering a room. In fact, global trends forecaster, WGSN, has even called ‘Apricot Crush’ the colour of the year for 2024.

Move over Magnolia, Hello Yellow

Once a safe bet, neutral magnolia doesn’t cut it anymore in the design world. Homeowners are looking for hope and cheer in these times and nothing says it better than a cheery yellow. But remember to keep it a buttery soft pastel that pairs well with antique furniture and delicate patterned fabrics. Ideal for rooms where you spend a lot of time, first thing in the morning or, during the day—essentially the moments when you need that positive energy the most.

Goodbye Light Grey, Welcome Mushroom Grey

Grey has always been considered a neutral and versatile shade with a broad tonal spectrum. Light grey has been a colour of choice for many modern interiors, but it can be rather stark and cool. You can still stay with grey, but opt for a warmer tone such as mushroom grey. This makes for a timeless backdrop for decorating with colourful furniture, artwork and accessories, especially bright accent shades that will pop when offset by this grounding hue.

Go Sage Green, No Synthetic Greens

The world is choosing organic and sustainable ways of life over fast fashion trends that have spread into homeware as well. Which is why homeowners are increasingly picking colours with a clear connection to nature. Ditching synthetic greens like lime green or electric green, they’re now leaning towards the earthy, enduring appeal of sage green. It isn’t going out of style anytime soon, so it’s worth considering.Why, even the name evokes wisdom, taste and mellow maturity.

Choose Charcoal, Lose Black and (Navy) Blue

Whenever we wish for a deep hue, more often than not we tend to turn to black or navy blue. But both have been done to death as accent walls. Go for charcoal grey instead. It’s less stark, and yet adds a sense of drama to a space. Designers say charcoal accents exude a refined elegance combined with warmth and cosiness. It’s comforting yet contemporary at the same time.



