Nail the spritz spirit

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

This season, neon orange takes centre stage as one of the hottest nail colour trends, alongside bright greens, yellows and pinks. Inspired by the tangy Aperol spritz—an Italian liqueur, blended with Prosecco (a sparkling wine) and soda water—the colour is as refreshing, bold and zesty as the iconic drink. Here are some popular orange nail designs that will bring a burst of energy to your fingertips:

Neon nails: Add a twist to the classic French manicure (a natural-coloured nail with a white tip) by opting for neon orange colour. You can go for a monochromatic look or experiment with other hues such as red

nails with an orange tip or vice versa.

Dual delight: Combine spritz with a lighter shade of orange to create a stunning contrast. Try different patterns like an hourglass or a split colour down the middle. This two-toned look is also perfect for those who want to embrace the checkerboard trend.

Classy glassy: This subtle take on the summery nail trend allows the hue to shine through. Try the shattered glass technique, where nails are adorned with cut pieces of mylar paper arranged to mimic the appearance of glossy, sharp glass shards.

Shine on: Add some sparkle and shine to your nails with glitter. If you are trying it at home, just use

a damp cotton bud to apply shimmer after putting on an orange base coat and allowing it to dry. You can also add some pearl and gold accents to make this look undeniably luxe.

Graphic accent: If you prefer a minimalist approach, leave a few nails clear and incorporate fun graphics on the orange ones. Get creative with designs such as zebra stripes, dots, squiggles, letters or straight lines.

Nail-tastic: Unleash your inner artist and adorn each nail with different elements of the spritz, such as orange slices and even the drink logo. Alternatively, you can experiment with floral, yin-yang, or butterfly designs.

Miss, matched: If you like a striking manicure, with the spotlight on your spritz shade, go for a white or pink polish to create an eye-catching contrast.

This season, neon orange takes centre stage as one of the hottest nail colour trends, alongside bright greens, yellows and pinks. Inspired by the tangy Aperol spritz—an Italian liqueur, blended with Prosecco (a sparkling wine) and soda water—the colour is as refreshing, bold and zesty as the iconic drink. Here are some popular orange nail designs that will bring a burst of energy to your fingertips: Neon nails: Add a twist to the classic French manicure (a natural-coloured nail with a white tip) by opting for neon orange colour. You can go for a monochromatic look or experiment with other hues such as red nails with an orange tip or vice versa. Dual delight: Combine spritz with a lighter shade of orange to create a stunning contrast. Try different patterns like an hourglass or a split colour down the middle. This two-toned look is also perfect for those who want to embrace the checkerboard trend.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Classy glassy: This subtle take on the summery nail trend allows the hue to shine through. Try the shattered glass technique, where nails are adorned with cut pieces of mylar paper arranged to mimic the appearance of glossy, sharp glass shards. Shine on: Add some sparkle and shine to your nails with glitter. If you are trying it at home, just use a damp cotton bud to apply shimmer after putting on an orange base coat and allowing it to dry. You can also add some pearl and gold accents to make this look undeniably luxe. Graphic accent: If you prefer a minimalist approach, leave a few nails clear and incorporate fun graphics on the orange ones. Get creative with designs such as zebra stripes, dots, squiggles, letters or straight lines. Nail-tastic: Unleash your inner artist and adorn each nail with different elements of the spritz, such as orange slices and even the drink logo. Alternatively, you can experiment with floral, yin-yang, or butterfly designs. Miss, matched: If you like a striking manicure, with the spotlight on your spritz shade, go for a white or pink polish to create an eye-catching contrast.