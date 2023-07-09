Use natural or reclaimed wood in your décor and see how it sparks a conversation

Manjul Misra By

Express News Service

As more and more homeowners and designers look for ways to add natural beauty to their interiors, live edge wood—an organic piece of lumber that retains the curves of natural bark or trunk on one or more sides is emerging as a favourite. Its raw and rustic charm goes well with most décor styles, adding punch and personality to any space it occupies. Not only does it make for a one-of-a-kind statement piece, but it is also incredibly versatile and can be crafted into various items of home furniture.

Tabletops: Live edge wood is richly textured, which makes it perfect as a table option. Depending on the shape and size, it can easily be made into dining tables, coffee tables, side tables, study desks and consoles.

Countertops: If you’re looking for something beyond the usual marble and granite, wooden slabs can serve as a great kitchen countertop. Yes, it needs more care and maintenance than stone, but it also instantly elevates your kitchen from mundane to magical, making it well worth the effort. It is equally well suited

as a bar top.

Shelves and Storage: Why go for simple, straight-lined shelves when you can have curves with character? A small shelf in the bedroom can replace a nightstand, giving you more floor space. Likewise, wooden boards can be used as bookshelves, bric-a-brac shelves, bathroom vanities and window sills.

Décor and Accent Pieces: A mirror framed in live edge wood turns a necessity into an accent piece. A headboard made out of it can easily become the centrepiece of your bedroom. Similarly, wall clocks, coasters, trays and platters—all make for unique décor pieces. Indeed, nothing like live edge wood to add warmth to your home without burning a hole in your pocket.

