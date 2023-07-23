Flower shower: Maishaa unveils new collections by Clarke & Clarke and ILIV

Express News Service By

Express News Service

Think dainty florals. Think pretty pastels. Think spring and summer. That’s what the new collections by renowned UK furnishing brands Clarke & Clarke and ILIV are all about. And they have been brought to India by Maishaa, a homegrown brand known for producing superior quality furnishing fabrics, and also for introducing international textile brands into the country.

Called the Pavilion Collection, Clarke & Clarke’s range has a glorious countryside feel, setting the scene for picnics and long walks in the woods.

The flowy and flowery patterns in serene and soothing pastels create a picturesque view inside the home. Acting as a calming retreat, the aesthetically pleasing delicate weave brings nature inside, exuding a sense of warmth and cosiness.

Besides the summery florals, there’s also a range of coordinating semi-plains that bring a refreshing feel to interior spaces. Also, embroidered finishes and soft-brushed jacquards introduce charming tactility to this collection, available across five colour groups. Lancashire-based ILIV’s collection, Water Meadow Clementine, is also a nature-inspired range that showcases delicate hand-painted watercolour floral and landscape imagery. The designs have been printed on cotton and linen fabrics, resulting in a fresh and contemporary look.

The range features flowing wild grasses, delicate weaves and soft bouclé textures, which together create a sense of calmness and serenity. It’s an excellent choice for anyone seeking to create a peaceful and tranquil haven. Maishaa, a Delhi-based brand, is a maker of premium home linen and furnishing fabrics designed by a pool of international designers and manufactured at its state-of-the-art facilities. Besides, the company also imports innovative textiles, giving its domestic clientele a taste of the international market.

