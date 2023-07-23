Home Lifestyle Fashion

Flower shower: Maishaa unveils new collections by Clarke & Clarke and ILIV

The flowy and flowery patterns in serene and soothing pastels create a picturesque view inside the home and act as a calming retreat bringing nature inside.

Published: 23rd July 2023

By Express News Service
Think dainty florals. Think pretty pastels. Think spring and summer. That’s what the new collections by renowned UK furnishing brands Clarke & Clarke and ILIV are all about. And they have been brought to India by Maishaa, a homegrown brand known for producing superior quality furnishing fabrics, and also for introducing international textile brands into the country.

Called the Pavilion Collection, Clarke & Clarke’s range has a glorious countryside feel, setting the scene for picnics and long walks in the woods.

The flowy and flowery patterns in serene and soothing pastels create a picturesque view inside the home. Acting as a calming retreat, the aesthetically pleasing delicate weave brings nature inside, exuding a sense of warmth and cosiness.

Besides the summery florals, there’s also a range of coordinating semi-plains that bring a refreshing feel to interior spaces. Also, embroidered finishes and soft-brushed jacquards introduce charming tactility to this collection, available across five colour groups. Lancashire-based ILIV’s collection, Water Meadow Clementine, is also a nature-inspired range that showcases delicate hand-painted watercolour floral and landscape imagery. The designs have been printed on cotton and linen fabrics, resulting in a fresh and contemporary look.

The range features flowing wild grasses, delicate weaves and soft bouclé textures, which together create a sense of calmness and serenity. It’s an excellent choice for anyone seeking to create a peaceful and tranquil haven. Maishaa, a Delhi-based brand, is a maker of premium home linen and furnishing fabrics designed by a pool of international designers and manufactured at its state-of-the-art facilities. Besides, the company also imports innovative textiles, giving its domestic clientele a taste of the international market.

