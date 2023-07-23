Let there be light: Illuminate home with some clever upcycling ideas

Express News Service By

Express News Service

Grater Gadgets These are ideal for a kitchen or a dining room. You will need a narrow plank of wood and some chains to suspend it from the ceiling. Then, affix some hooks on the plank to attach the graters. But before that, put in the wiring and bulb for them to light up. Liquor Lamp Don't discard your alcohol bottles after you've consumed their contents. Turn it into a tipsy lamp instead. All you need to do is put in the bulb and wiring fixtures and get a readymade lampshade. You don't even need to remove the label from the bottle, for that's what makes it even more authentic. Watering Can Cascade This is a really cute idea for lighting up your garden or balcony. Take a watering can and attach wiring and fairy lights to the spout in such a way that it looks as if water is pouring out of it. The can will look even better if you place it above a flower bed as shown in the picture. Mason Jar Chandelier For this, you will need a plank of wood that is a foot wide and at least two-ft-long. Then, attach two rows of mason jars filled with battery-operated fairy lights. Suspend the whole thing with thick ropes and, voila, you have a rustic chandelier, which you can use in your backyard or balcony. Ladder Light Pick up any sized ladder from the market, depending on how long or short you want your light to be. Then, drape rice bulbs all around it, tying them up with twine at various intervals to fix them to the frame. To decorate further, you can add dry branches (as shown in the picture) or faux creepers for a green, leafy look. Bottle Bulbs This is by far the easiest lighting idea, and also one of the most effective. No tools, no wires required. Just collect all your empty wine and beer bottles, stuff them with battery-operated fairy lights, and watch your space glow. You could line them up on a ledge using a row of same-sized beer bottles, or make a grouping of varying shapes and sizes.