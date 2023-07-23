Home Lifestyle Fashion

Let there be light: Illuminate home with some clever upcycling ideas

Here are some of the tips.

Published: 23rd July 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Pics: Shubhra Krishan

By Express News Service
Express News Service

Grater Gadgets

These are ideal for a kitchen or a dining room. You will need a narrow plank of wood and some chains to suspend it from the ceiling. Then, affix some hooks on the plank to attach the graters. But before that, put in the wiring and bulb for them to light up.

Liquor Lamp

Don’t discard your alcohol bottles after you’ve consumed their contents. Turn it into a tipsy lamp instead. All you need to do is put in the bulb and wiring fixtures and get a readymade lampshade.  You don’t even need to remove the label from the bottle, for that’s what makes it even more authentic.

Watering Can Cascade

This is a really cute idea for lighting up your garden or balcony. Take a watering can and attach wiring and fairy lights to the spout in such a way that it looks as if water is pouring out of it. The can will look even better if you place it above a flower bed as shown in the picture.

Mason Jar Chandelier

For this, you will need a plank of wood that is a foot wide and at least two-ft-long. Then, attach two rows of mason jars filled with battery-operated fairy lights. Suspend the whole thing with thick ropes and, voila, you have a rustic chandelier, which you can use in your backyard or balcony.

Ladder Light

Pick up any sized ladder from the market, depending on how long or short you want your light to be. Then, drape rice bulbs all around it, tying them up with twine at various intervals to fix them to the frame. To decorate further, you can add dry branches (as shown in the picture) or faux creepers for
a green, leafy look.

Bottle Bulbs

This is by far the easiest lighting idea, and also one of the most effective. No tools, no wires required. Just collect all your empty wine and beer bottles, stuff them with battery-operated fairy lights, and watch your space glow. You could line them up on a ledge using a row of same-sized beer bottles, or make a grouping of varying shapes and sizes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illuminate home light

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp