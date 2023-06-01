Summery delight

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you have a thing for lightweight fabric, celebrity fashion designer Reshma Kunhi has a new collection for you. Her Summer Spring 2023 collection is all about pastels, florals and light fabrics. Considering the summer heat, the collection is designed with cotton, linen, and flowy fabrics.

These Indo-western outfits fit any Indian occasion or day event. “With the city experiencing scorching heat, everybody wants to wear light colours. Irrespective of the occasion, people prefer going for lighter fabrics, especially white. We have come up with an Indo-western fusion collection, which works for an ethnic setting. It looks modern and chic, yet it has that ethnicity in it,” says Kunhi.

When in doubt, go for fusion prints, suggests Kunhi. “We work a lot with pure Chanderi and mul cotton. We have collections in silk blend cotton as well. It is light since it is cotton mixed with silk thread,” she says, adding that chanderi cotton is now a crowd favourite owing to its rich feel that goes for evening events too.

“Chanderi cotton has the chanderi weaves which has a lustre and luxurious feel to it. Most of the A-list fashion designers use chanderi fabric,” she adds. While comfort is key, style is too. This is why mirror work, hand stitches and zardosi work are used to add the glam factor. “When it comes to sarees, net with crystals, similar in colour to Swarovski crystals, are trending,” she says.

