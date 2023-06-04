Impasto to Impress  

By Express News Service

First, what is impasto? It’s a technique used in painting, where paint is applied so thickly on the canvas that the brush or painting-knife strokes are visible. When dry, the paint appears to be coming out of the canvas in a three-dimensional effect that adds texture and depth.

Impasto, popularised by the likes of Rembrandt and Vincent van Gogh, is the inspiration behind the new collection by Obeetee, Carpets, which has, for the first time, collaborated with another rug brand, Tissage. It features rugs in a shimmery mix of different kinds of wools and silks, and also a new cross-knitting technique to simulate extra depth in certain areas.

Each pattern is created by layering multiple sketches one on top of another. The result is a rug with a three-dimensional effect that adds visual interest to any setting––a true testament to the creativity and innovation that can be achieved in the world of rug-making.

The motifs are inspired by the Japanese charcoal art, and are juxtaposed on top of each other in an ode to the masters’ style. Certain designs have also been disproportionately scaled up for dramatic effect, ensuring that each rug, with its understated opulence, is the centrepiece of the space it inhabits.

Speaking about the collection, Angelique Dhama, CEO of Obeetee Carpets (Retail), says, “We use the latest techniques to create a distinctive collection that will make a statement. It is also a tribute to the creativity and craftsmanship of artisans.”

Nikhil Kapoor, Creative Director, Tissage agrees. “Handmade rugs are being completely reimagined now and have become a canvas for telling stories. They offer a means for expression, much like any other art form. The Impasto collection is one such expression for our creative team that has pulled in elements from our archives that span four generations of rug design.”

Obeetee Carpets has earlier also collaborated with fashion designers, such as Raghavendra Rathore, Tarun Tahiliani and Abraham and Thakore among others. Overseas, the brand teamed up with British designer Matthew Williamson.

While the carpets are on display at its flagship store in Delhi’s Mehrauli, they can also be viewed on the brand’s website.



First, what is impasto? It’s a technique used in painting, where paint is applied so thickly on the canvas that the brush or painting-knife strokes are visible. When dry, the paint appears to be coming out of the canvas in a three-dimensional effect that adds texture and depth. Impasto, popularised by the likes of Rembrandt and Vincent van Gogh, is the inspiration behind the new collection by Obeetee, Carpets, which has, for the first time, collaborated with another rug brand, Tissage. It features rugs in a shimmery mix of different kinds of wools and silks, and also a new cross-knitting technique to simulate extra depth in certain areas. Each pattern is created by layering multiple sketches one on top of another. The result is a rug with a three-dimensional effect that adds visual interest to any setting––a true testament to the creativity and innovation that can be achieved in the world of rug-making. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The motifs are inspired by the Japanese charcoal art, and are juxtaposed on top of each other in an ode to the masters’ style. Certain designs have also been disproportionately scaled up for dramatic effect, ensuring that each rug, with its understated opulence, is the centrepiece of the space it inhabits. Speaking about the collection, Angelique Dhama, CEO of Obeetee Carpets (Retail), says, “We use the latest techniques to create a distinctive collection that will make a statement. It is also a tribute to the creativity and craftsmanship of artisans.” Nikhil Kapoor, Creative Director, Tissage agrees. “Handmade rugs are being completely reimagined now and have become a canvas for telling stories. They offer a means for expression, much like any other art form. The Impasto collection is one such expression for our creative team that has pulled in elements from our archives that span four generations of rug design.” Obeetee Carpets has earlier also collaborated with fashion designers, such as Raghavendra Rathore, Tarun Tahiliani and Abraham and Thakore among others. Overseas, the brand teamed up with British designer Matthew Williamson. While the carpets are on display at its flagship store in Delhi’s Mehrauli, they can also be viewed on the brand’s website.