Sofa So Good  

By Express News Service

In the heart of Italy’s prolific furniture district of Brianza in Mariano Comense is located the famous brand, MisuraEmme, which traces its origin back to 1902. Known for its creative bent, thanks to the vibrant artisan culture of the region, the brand today is sought after for its wide repertoire of contemporary designs backed by strong tradition, and constantly evolving know-how.

Its new collection of sofas, Antibes, embodies all these qualities, and is now available in India through luxury lifestyle company, Etreluxe.

Combining subtlety with lightness, the wooden base, tapered feet and fabric upholstery of the Antibes sofa strike a harmonious balance of sophisticated craftsmanship and edgy style. The clean and sleek look enhances the minimalist aesthetic, instantly uplifting the silhouette of the piece.

Available in fixed and modular versions, Antibes includes three fixed sofas, with six terminal and corner units and one chaise lounge unit to form different linear or corner compositions. The sofa base is in solid oak stained wood, while the structure is a combination of wood and multilayered board with elastic belts covered in polyurethane foam, dacron fibre and light velvet. Cushions come in different densities and feather inlay, along with removable covers.

With stores in Delhi and Mumbai, Etreluxe has a wide range of international products. For the last two decades, it has been showcasing the latest in the world of design for furniture, kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, doors and windows.

