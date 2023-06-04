Home Lifestyle Fashion

Sofa So Good  

Etreluxe launches Antibes sofa in India by Italy’s MisuraEmme
 

Published: 04th June 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In the heart of Italy’s prolific furniture district of Brianza in Mariano Comense is located the famous brand, MisuraEmme, which traces its origin back to 1902. Known for its creative bent, thanks to the vibrant artisan culture of the region, the brand today is sought after for its wide repertoire of contemporary designs backed by strong tradition, and constantly evolving know-how.

Its new collection of sofas, Antibes, embodies all these  qualities, and is now available in India through luxury lifestyle company, Etreluxe.

Combining subtlety with lightness, the wooden base, tapered feet and fabric upholstery of the Antibes sofa strike a harmonious balance of  sophisticated craftsmanship and edgy style. The clean and sleek look enhances the minimalist aesthetic, instantly uplifting the silhouette of the piece.

Available in fixed and modular versions, Antibes includes three fixed sofas, with six terminal and corner units and one chaise lounge unit to form different linear or corner compositions. The sofa base is in solid oak stained wood, while the structure is a combination of wood and multilayered board with elastic belts covered in polyurethane foam, dacron fibre and light velvet. Cushions come in different densities and feather inlay, along with removable covers.

With stores in Delhi and Mumbai, Etreluxe has a wide range of international products. For the last two decades, it has been showcasing the latest in the world of design for furniture, kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, doors and windows.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp